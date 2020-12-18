Trump attacks Supreme Court for not helping him steal election and dubs McCain ‘overrated’ in late night Twitter rant

Donald Trump has been urging Republicans to challenge election results (AP)

Donald Trump expressed his frustration at the lack of support for his election fraud allegations in a late Twitter rant on Thursday night, as the outgoing president made his displeasure against the Supreme Court known.

“I am very disappointed in the United States Supreme Court, and so is our great country!” tweeted Mr Trump.

The US president also quoted an article that suggests that the Obama administration’s investigation into him for “Russia collusion” started earlier than the official government narrative.

And in another post he lashed out at the late senator John McCain, who was widely hailed as a war hero when he died of cancer in August 2018. "Check out last in his class John McCain, one of the most overrated people in DC,” Mr Trump tweeted.

In another of his tweets, he said: “We won Wisconsin big. They rigged the vote!”

“Democrats would never put up with a presidential election stolen by the Republicans!” he said.

Despite the electoral college confirming Joe Biden’s victory and many Republicans acknowledging the Democrat leader as the new US president, Mr Trump has refused to do so.

A recent report even suggested that Trump considered refusing to leave the White House on inauguration day next month when Mr Biden takes the oath of office.

It wasn’t all negative on Thursday night, and a series of tweets were reserved for Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville from Alabama, who recently said that he is “always going to support President [Donald Trump].”

“He’s the best president of my lifetime and has done more for the people of this country and the state of Alabama than anybody. We want to make sure we do the right thing,” said Mr Tuberville in an interview with the Yellowhammer News.

He is also reportedly going to join the Republican efforts of challenging the electoral college votes in January.

“Tommy will be more popular than ever before - a hero! That’s because he is a great champion and man of courage. More Republican Senators should follow his lead. We had a landslide victory, and then it was swindled away from the Republican Party - but we caught them. Do something!” tweeted Mr Trump, praising the senator-elect.

A few days ago, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, was also attacked by Mr Trump for acknowledging Joe Biden as president-elect after the electoral college confirmation.

