Trump attacks ‘very biased and unfair’ judge in election case

Donald Trump has attacked the judge overseeing his 2020 election subversion case just days after she threatened to speed up his trial if he used “inflammatory” rhetoric online.

The former president said in a post on his Truth Social app that Tanya Chutkan, a district judge in Washington DC, was “highly partisan” and “obviously wants me behind bars”.

He added that the case against him was “VERY BIASED AND UNFAIR!”

Last week, Ms Chutkan threatened to speed up proceedings against Mr Trump if he made statements which “could taint the jury pool or intimidate potential witnesses”.

Prosecutors have asked for the trial to begin on Jan 2. Mr Trump himself has argued that any trial should be held after the 2024 presidential election.

Mr Trump is facing four charges in the case, which alleges that he orchestrated a plot to overturn the 2020 vote and keep himself in power.

Prosecutors have been investigating his link to the US Capitol riot, on Jan 6 2021, which followed the result and which he is alleged to have encouraged and weaponised.

Mr Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy against the rights of citizens, obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Testing the limits

On Sunday night, the former president appeared to be testing the limits of Ms Chutkan’s warning, which came in response to a prosecution counsel request for a protective order to restrict his comments about the trial online.

The attorneys said there was a risk Mr Trump could threaten witnesses and jurors involved in the case, after he posted on Truth Social: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you.”

Ms Chutkan refused to grant an order restricting Mr Trump from talking about the case altogether, but issued a “general word of caution” that his language could lead to a faster trial.

Tanya Chutkan, a US District Judge, said: 'In a criminal case such as this one, the defendant’s free speech is subject to the rules' - Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts via AP

“The more a party makes inflammatory statements about this case… the greater the urgency will be to complete the trial to ensure a jury pool from which we can select an impartial jury,” she said on Friday.

“I caution all of you, therefore, to take special care in your public statements about this case.”

She added that Mr Trump, “like every American, has a First Amendment right to free speech”, but the right was “not absolute”.

“In a criminal case such as this one, the defendant’s free speech is subject to the rules,” she said.

‘She obviously wants me behind bars’

In an apparent response, Mr Trump posted a quote on Truth Social, citing Ms Chutkan at an earlier hearing of a Jan 6 rioter.

In the quote, Ms Chutkan said that “the people who mobbed that Capitol were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man, not to the constitution”.

Mr Trump added: “The following TRUTH is a quote by highly partisan Judge Tanya Chutkan, angrily sentencing a J-6er in October of 2022. She obviously wants me behind bars. VERY BIASED & UNFAIR!”

The former president’s apparent escalation of the dispute with Ms Chutkan comes ahead of his expected indictment in Georgia, where he is accused of election interference.

Prosecutors are expected to seek multiple charges against several defendants, including Mr Trump, later this week.

