Trump attends Clemson-Carolina matchup in show of dominance in GOP primary field

Former President Donald Trump will attend South Carolina's biggest matchup between the Gamecocks and Tigers on Saturday.Rival football teams from the University of South Carolina and Clemson University will face off at Williams-Brice Stadium after the kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Gov. Henry McMaster, a member of Trump's S.C. leadership team, is slated to be by the former president's side.

Trump's campaign spokesman Stephen Cheung confirmed the former president's visit to South Carolina earlier this week.

“President Trump is excited to join Governor McMaster and so many from across the state to take in this wonderful game," Cheung said.

Trump's standing in the 2024 presidential race

Trump is the current frontrunner for the GOP's presidential ticket in South Carolina and holds more than a 30 percentage point lead from the rest of the primary field. A recent Winthrop poll showed Trump's hold over the state's Republican base was unwavering and 52% polled supported his candidacy. Meanwhile, former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, who ranked second in the polls, was popular among 17%, adding fuel to questions of whether the base is ready for a Trump alternative. These doubts were also a key facet of Sen. Tim Scott's dramatic departure from the race.

Trump's appeal in SC: From Republicans in tuxedos to vendor selling MAGA hats, Trump's appeal in SC about money

Three months away from the state primary on Feb. 24 amidst a narrower field, the former president's foray into a football-hungry melee of fans and tailgaters may very well be an attempt to achieve a sense of cultural relevance most presidential candidates seek on the campaign trail.

President Donald Trump talks to the media about the table full of fast food in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, for the reception for the Clemson Tigers.

Trump's history with South Carolina football teams

The last time Trump had his name attached to a South Carolina-based football team was in 2016 and 2018 when the Clemson Tigers visited the White House after winning the College Football Playoff national championships.

Trump's appearance in Columbia comes two days before Haley heads to Bluffton for a town hall. His previous visits to South Carolina have amassed thousands of supporters who often camped outside event premises nearly a day before his arrival. The volume of his events has often led to a debate about whether local governments should be the ones to recoup the cost of providing security.

SC GOP presidential primary poll: Haley surges ahead of DeSantis in SC GOP presidential primary poll. Trump still leads field.

In every speech on the campaign trail, undeterred by the indictments surrounding his campaign, Trump has indicated a repeat contest between him and President Joe Biden on economic and social policies. He has advocated for rescaling America's oil and natural gas production and cutting taxes. While visiting Summerville on Sept. 25, Trump said he would bring back severe immigration policies targeting undocumented immigrants. He has also cast aspersion at media reporting critical of his policies.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll showed Trump led Biden in five of six key swing states, including the neighboring state of Georgia. The survey also showed a decline in Biden’s popularity among voters under 30— a key voting bloc that aided his victory in the 2020 presidential elections.

Devyani Chhetri covers SC politics for the Greenville News. Reach her at @ChhetriDevyani on X or dchhetri@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Trump attends Clemson-Carolina game in show of GOP primary dominance