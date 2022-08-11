Trump attorney calls FBI search ‘an overzealous hunt’

Caroline Vakil
·1 min read
An attorney representing former President Trump called the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at Trump’s Florida residence “an overzealous hunt.”

“They were looking for records and you know, now that the dust has settled over the last couple days, I really do believe this was an overzealous hunt where the FBI has turned into glorified librarians,” the attorney, Christina Bobb, said during an interview Wednesday evening with Newsmax when asked about the direction of the search warrant.

“I don’t think that this was anything of a matter of national security. I don’t believe that this was anything nefarious other than record keeping, quite frankly. I think this is a lot to do about nothing.”

Bobb said she could not go into depth about the types or nature of the documents sought, but she noted that “I would have liked to see more supporting documentation or more specifics for what they wanted.”

The Trump attorney said that she and another attorney were not able to observe the search while it was being conducted.

Bobb’s comments come two days after Trump announced that the FBI had conducted a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, an unprecedented step taken against a former president.

One of Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, said during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity that “the purpose for the raid from what they said was because the National Archives wanted to, you know, corroborate whether or not Donald Trump had any documents in his possession.”

Details from the Justice Department about what documents were taken by officials, however, have not immediately clear.

The FBI search has been criticized by Republicans, with many calling for answers about why the Justice Department was searching Trump’s home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

