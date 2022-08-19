Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter

Donald Trump claims all of the documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were declassified and in “secure storage” at the resort. But one of the former president’s own attorneys didn’t exactly instill a lot of confidence about just how “secure” that storage was.

“It was a locked door, and getting back down into the basement, there’s security, you can’t just walk down there,” Christina Bobb told Laura Ingraham on Thursday. “Only certain members of staff can get there, and then there’s only one key.”

Bobb added that “a limited number of people” had access to that area:

Ingraham: Was there a limited number who had access to that storage room…

Bobb: Yes.. Mar-a-Lago is secure.. just getting on to the compound is hard.. Only certain members of staff can get down there.. It’s a very limited number of people that can get down there pic.twitter.com/5seWpty8h0 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 19, 2022

Certain types of documents ― especially the highly sensitive files reportedly sought by the Justice Department at Mar-a-Lago ― require extremely rigorous security measures, more than a lock and limited access to certain members of staff. Some may even require what’s known as a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF).

Trump’s document facility, as described by NewsNation, was “a storage room off an interior hallway near the pool” with “boxes everywhere.”

That pool, The Washington Post noted, was a major part of the social scene at the resort and “a focal point of activity as part of Mar-a-Lago’s day-to-day business.”

On Twitter, Trump’s critics were quick to point out that Bobb’s comments didn’t make it sound like the documents were securely stored and may have only hurt her client’s case:

This is insane and I’m pretty sure she just incriminated her client like crazy. https://t.co/T5MfR7Batk — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 19, 2022

so I guess they should just rename it SCIF-a-Lago then https://t.co/Q5Gil1Z0MQ — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) August 19, 2022

Sure a Chinese spy once got in, but “Mar-a-Lago is secure.” And don’t worry, “only certain members of staff” at the resort—which routinely hires foreign guest workers—have access to the area where the former president stashed highly classified materials https://t.co/lX6LYatgOr — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 19, 2022

get the fuck out of here https://t.co/4cK4vYS9Io — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) August 19, 2022

YES.. MAR-A-LAGO IS SECURE.. JUST GETTING ON TO THE COMPOUND IS HARD.. ONLY CERTAIN MEMBERS OF STAFF CAN GET DOWN THERE.. IT’S A VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE THAT CAN GET DOWN THERE https://t.co/eI6jlWM6W8pic.twitter.com/EPYEfQvWxB — Steve Anderson 🗽🇺🇸 (@Sutibuandason) August 19, 2022

“Very few people had access to that room…” 😂😂😂 https://t.co/FznqCA2geJ — rotophonic 🇺🇦 🌻 💉💉💉 (@rotophonic) August 19, 2022

Remember when we used to be astonished when @rudygiuliani would incriminate himself & Trump on Fox News or reveal new information against the interest of his client?



Bobb: Hold my beer https://t.co/DYBQaeRb4w — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) August 19, 2022

Sooooo yes. You had national defense documents at MAL. Look for this to be cited at trial 😂😂 https://t.co/AFkRZBLssP — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) August 19, 2022

They hold weddings and massive public parties there — Vodaeau (@vodaeau) August 19, 2022

How many of those staff members have clearances for the United States's most closely-guarded secrets? https://t.co/lWhpEaFdSr — Michael Namikas (@Mikeaveli2682) August 19, 2022

Yeah, it's so hard to get into Mar-a-Lago a Chinese businesswoman trespassed with a bagful of electronics while Trump was president 🙄 https://t.co/t8tsoSwaJapic.twitter.com/EUcmE155yF — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) August 19, 2022

It's a resort. Parties, weddings. Saudis and Russians! https://t.co/vnjMnq00O7 — Joe Remi (@JoeOfTheNorth) August 19, 2022

