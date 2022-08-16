Trump attorney: Inventory list from Mar-a-Lago search ‘borderline worthless’

An attorney for former President Trump said on Monday he and his legal team aren’t sure precisely what items were seized by the FBI during a search of Mar-a-Lago last week, saying that an inventory list provided to them was “worthless.”

Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based lawyer who was at the estate during the search, told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that details of what the FBI took remain scant to them and questioned whether some of the material was appropriate for the agency to obtain.

“We don’t know exactly what they took. We have asked multiple times for a real inventory description of what was taken. But the inventory list they gave us is borderline worthless,” Halligan said. “It doesn’t say where the documents were located, what specifically was taken.”

Halligan referenced comments made by Trump in which he said agents “stole” three of his passports during the search. Justice Department officials later confirmed to multiple news outlets that the former president’s passports were returned to his attorneys.

The FBI said in a statement Monday that it “follows search and seizure procedures ordered by courts, then returns items that do not need to be retained for law enforcement purposes.”

Halligan, however, alleged that the Justice Department was not in contact with Trump and his team.

“We have real concerns in terms of whether they were right to take certain things,” Halligan said. “The Department of Justice is not communicating with us as to what the evidence is and what their intentions are. But we will continue to try to get to the bottom of it.”

An unsealed search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago made public on Friday revealed that federal authorities are investigating Trump on possible violations of the Espionage Act, among other statutes. A property receipt of items seized by the FBI shows authorities recovered a trove of documents marked top secret and other highly classified material.

Trump has also alleged that authorities took documents considered to be protected under attorney-client and executive privilege and has called on the FBI to return them.

Story continues

The warrant indicates that officials were authorized to seize any documents or records marked classified or ones related to the “transmission of national defense information or classified material.”

Trump has maintained he had declassified the documents found at the property before he left the White House, but it’s possible that proper protocols for doing so were not followed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.