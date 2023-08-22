Trump attorney Jenna Ellis released on $100,000 bond

Jenna Ellis, a onetime attorney to former President Trump, has agreed to a $100,000 bond in the Georgia election interference case in which the former president is also a defendant.

Trump was given a $200,000 bond Monday, while fellow Trump attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro also agreed to $100,000 bonds.

Ellis is accused of lying to Georgia politicians and elections officials in attempts to further a plot to overturn the 2020 election’s results in the state. According to prosecutors, Ellis was part of the group — led by Trump — that attempted to organize a false slate of Electoral College votes in favor of the former president.

A total of 19 people were charged in the Georgia case last week. Ellis was charged with solicitation of the violation of oath by a public officer.

She defended herself from the charges in a social media post last week.

“The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord,” she said.

Georgia attorney Bob Cheeley and campaign operative Mike Roman face $50,000 bails, having been charged in connection with the fake elector scheme. Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still (R), who was himself a fake elector, was given a $10,000 bail.

The sweeping case also alleges that a group of Trump-supporting Georgia state politicians stole data from election machines in Coffee County, Ga., as part of their effort to “prove” election fraud claims.

Former Coffee County GOP Chairwoman Cathy Latham agreed to a $75,000 bond and bail bondsman Scott Hall agreed to a $10,000 bond Tuesday for their charges related to the voting machines.

An investigation from the state of Georgia affirmed that there was no fraud in the 2020 election in the state.

Pastor Stephen Lee was given a $70,000 bail Tuesday for allegedly pressuring an election worker about false assertions from Trump’s attorneys. Trump and others harassed the election worker publicly, calling them a “hustler.”

Hall and Eastman have already surrendered to be booked on their charges in Atlanta. All defendants must surrender to authorities in Georgia by a Friday deadline.

