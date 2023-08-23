Trump attorney Jenna Ellis turns herself in at Fulton County jail

Jenna Ellis, a onetime attorney to former President Trump, turned herself in at the Fulton County, Ga., jail Wednesday on charges she helped Trump and others attempt to subvert Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Ellis faces two charges in a sweeping case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D): violating the state’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer.

All 19 co-defendants, including Trump, face state RICO charges alleging a criminal enterprise bent on keeping the former president in the White House after he lost the 2020 election.

Ellis’s solicitation charge is linked to her attendance at a Georgia Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing where false claims of election fraud were pushed. She has denied any wrongdoing.

“The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord,” she wrote in a tweet last week.

Ellis agreed to a $100,000 bond Tuesday, the terms of which said she cannot communicate with co-defendants or witnesses except through her counsel. She also cannot intimidate her co-defendants or witnesses.

Ellis is the ninth defendant to be booked at the Fulton County jail, where her height and weight were recorded and a mug shot was taken. She shared the mug shot on social media Wednesday alongside two Bible verses proclaiming love for your enemies and trust in God.

Willis gave all the defendants until Friday at noon to surrender. Trump has not yet surrendered but is expected to do so Thursday.

Updated at 5:24 pm.

