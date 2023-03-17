Trump attorney ordered to testify in documents case -media reports

Former U.S. President Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives following his trial at U.S. District Court in Washington
1
Reuters
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge on Friday ordered an attorney for Donald Trump to give additional testimony before a grand jury investigating the former U.S. president’s handling of classified documents, according to media reports.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ordered attorney Evan Corcoran to testify after he invoked attorney-client privilege during a prior grand jury appearance in January and refused to answer investigators’ questions about his communications with Trump, according to CNN, the Washington Post and other media outlets.

Corcoran did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

In a statement, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung did not confirm the reports but said, "We will fight the Department of Justice on this front and all others that jeopardize fundamental American rights and values."

Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024, has accused the Justice Department of conducting a "witch hunt" against him.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating Trump for the unlawful retention of national defense information at his Florida estate and he is also investigating whether Trump tried to obstruct the criminal probe.

In her ruling, Howell agreed with prosecutors that there were grounds for a "crime-fraud exception" to attorney-client privilege, according to the reports.

If Howell ruled on that basis, it means the judge concluded that the Justice Department has evidence that communications between Trump and Corcoran were used to further or cover up a crime.

Trump is facing multiple legal challenges and investigations, including over his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and his alleged role in hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied the allegations.

(Reporting by Eric Beech and Andrew Goudsward; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump lawyer ordered to testify in classified documents case in landmark ruling, sources say

    A federal judge has ruled that a lawyer for former President Donald Trump must provide additional testimony before a federal grand jury investigating Trump's handling of classified documents, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Special counsel Jack Smith's prosecutors asked Judge Beryl Howell last month to pierce attorney-client privilege and compel Trump attorney Evan Corcoran to appear before a grand jury, sources previously told ABC News. The Justice Department made the request on the basis of the crime-fraud exception, sources said, which allows for claims of attorney-client privilege to be pierced in cases where it is suspected that a lawyer's legal services were rendered in the commission of a crime.

  • Embattled Trump Attorney Headed Back in Front of Grand Jury in Classified Documents Case

    A federal judge has ordered Trump attorney Evan Corcoran to give additional testimony to Mar-a-Lago investigators

  • Dozens of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Staffers Receive Subpoenas

    Dozens of Mar-a-Lago staffers, including members of Trump's inner circle at the Florida estate, have been subpoenaed to testify in front of a grand jury probing the former president's handling of classified documents.

  • Mar-a-Lago staffers subpoenaed for Trump classified document investigation

    Staffers at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, were subpoenaed on Thursday as part of an investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents.

  • 'I'M BACK': Trump returns to Facebook, YouTube after two-year ban

    Former president Donald Trump wrote his first posts on his reinstated Facebook and YouTube accounts Friday, more than two years after he was banned over the US Capitol insurrection.He was sanctioned for posting content that the platforms said incited unrest, with YouTube announcing his reinstatement on Friday, two months after Facebook said it was unlocking his account.

  • Dozens Of Mar-a-Lago’s Staff Slapped With Subpoenas

    Employees at Trump’s Palm Beach estate have been called to testify regarding the storage of classified documents on the property, according to CNN

  • Wolff accepts 'reality' that Mercedes F1 car is off the pace

    Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff accepts the “reality” that their Formula One car is not good enough to challenge their main rivals this season. “We understand, crystal clear,” Wolff said on Friday at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Wolff's comments came a day after seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton said Mercedes was so far off the pace that he would need three teams to fall out of a race just for him to have a chance to win.

  • Trump attorney ordered to testify in Mar-a-Lago documents probe

    A federal judge ordered Trump attorney Evan Corcoran to testify before the grand jury assembled to review the mishandling of White House records at Mar-a-Lago, multiple outlets reported Friday. In a sealed ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell, she found sufficient evidence that Corcoran’s legal advice was given in furtherance of a crime,…

  • Jim Gordon Dies: Wrecking Crew Drummer & ‘Layla’ Co-Writer Later Convicted Of Murder Was 77

    Jim Gordon, a prolific and in-demand session drummer for dozens of acts who joined Eric Clapton in writing “Layla” for their band Derek and the Dominos and later was convicted of murdering his mother, died Monday at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, CA. He was 77. Publicist Bob Merlis said Gordon, who and had […]

  • F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: TV schedule, entries, best bets, weather and more from Jeddah

    F1 returns to the shores of the Red Sea and the Jeddah Corniche street circuit this weekend for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Although it has only hosted two races — and it won’t be around for long as a permanent circuit is in the works — both have been action-packed.

  • Publisher Deletes Race From Rosa Parks Story for Florida

    Studies Weekly, whose curriculum reaches 45,000 schools, went to extreme lengths to avoid mentions of race

  • Trump returns to Facebook

    Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced on Jan. 25 that it would reinstate Trump's access to his accounts, saying the public should be allowed to hear from politicians, but that Trump would be subject to "heightened penalties" for repeated violations of its rules. Despite Trump's reinstatement, it had been unclear whether he would post on the accounts. Facebook and Instagram are key vehicles for reaching voters and fundraising and could give a boost to Trump, who will make another run for the presidency in 2024.

  • One killed in blast at FSB building in southern Russia - agencies

    ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and two were injured on Thursday in a blast and fire at a building belonging to Russia's FSB security service in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, according to officials quoted by Russian news agencies. Footage captured by Reuters showed thick black smoke billowing into the air near residential buildings and a shopping centre in Rostov, capital of a region that adjoins parts of eastern Ukraine where battles with Russia are raging. The FSB, whose roles include internal security and counter-terrorism, said in a statement that fuel and lubricants had caught fire in a workshop, causing an explosion and the partial collapse of the building housing its border patrol section.

  • Treasury Secretary Yellen says bank rules need to be ‘reexamined’ following bank failures

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen faced questions on Capitol Hill Thursday for the first time since last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and New York.

  • A transformed US Supreme Court pays tribute to Justice Ginsburg

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court's current members, joined by judges, scholars, lawyers and government officials, paid tribute on Friday to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon and women's rights pioneer whose 2020 death opened the door to the top U.S. judicial body's transformative rightward shift. A rare meeting of the Supreme Court Bar, composed of attorneys admitted to practice law before the court, featured speeches from people who worked closely with Ginsburg including U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who argues cases for President Joe Biden's administration. "Her life was a quintessentially American story," Prelogar said.

  • Wolff sympathetic to Hamilton frustration at under-performing Mercedes

    Toto Wolff admitted Friday he would not blame Lewis Hamilton for leaving Mercedes if the team failed to give him a realistic chance of competing for a record eighth world title."I don't think Lewis will leave Mercedes," said Wolff.

  • Colorado proposal would cut public records costs for media

    As Colorado's fall neared in 2021, reporter Jesse Paul wanted to peek behind the curtain of state prisons, submitting a request for a swath of documents regarding inmate deaths, injuries and staff violations — public records made available to ensure government transparency. In a concession many journalists know well, Paul gutted his admittedly large request, leaving most of those government documents shrouded from the public's sight.

  • Nunge's block seals Xavier's win over Kennesaw St in NCAAs

    Terrell Burden got a shoulder past his defender and pushed into the paint, locking in on the rim for a chance to move Kennesaw State within reach of its first-ever NCAA Tournament win. Instead, Xavier's Jack Nunge descended on him to make the play that capped the Musketeers' late defensive surge — and saved their season. Nunge blocked Burden's driving attempt at a go-ahead layup in the final seconds, and Xavier dug out of a 13-point hole against surprising Kennesaw State to escape with a 72-67 victory in Friday's first round.

  • Fort Smith homeowner justified in deadly February shooting

    Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue ruled a homeowner was justified in a fatal shooting of an intruder in February.

  • First Drive: This All-Electric Porsche 911 Conversion Is Powerful but Doesn’t Convert This Purist

    Electrogenic's conversion kit bolts in without any chassis modifications and can make the car quicker off the line than a new Carrera.