Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani: 'I never said there was no collusion between the campaign' and Russia

WASHINGTON – In a stunning interview on CNN Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said there may have been "collusion" between members of the Trump campaign and Russia – but the president wasn't involved.

"I never said there was no collusion between the campaign. Or between people in the campaign," Giuliani told CNN host Chris Cuomo while live on air. "I have no idea."

Cuomo challenged the claim from Giuliani, who frequently argues there was no collusion with the Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign. Cuomo also argued that it isn't just about Trump's actions but whether he knew or allowed members of his campaign to work with a foreign country to disrupt American politics.

Giuliani said that he was sure the president never colluded with the Russians. He added that Trump has also never claimed that no one in his campaign was guilty of colluding with the Kremlin.

"He said he didn't. He didn't say nobody," Giuliani said of Trump's past remarks. "How would you know that nobody in your campaign [did]?"

"I never said there was no collusion between the campaign or between people in the campaign... I have not. I said the President of the United States," Pres. Trump’s attorney @RudyGiuliani tells @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/Jy0gttT6Ac pic.twitter.com/JGISmtgrdy — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) January 17, 2019

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York, added that if "the collusion happened, it happened a long time ago."

The president has long targeted the special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. He's frequently attacked the probe, which includes an investigation into possible obstruction of justice by the president, as a "witch hunt."

Mueller's investigators have so far indicted more than 30 people, including four members of Trump's campaign and his personal attorney Michael Cohen.

As Mueller's team signals a possible end to the investigation, more details have been released to the public showing more links between Trump, his campaign and Russia.

Last week, it was revealed that Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, shared polling data with a Russian before the 2016 election.

Manafort is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8 after a Virginia jury convicted Manafortof eight bank and tax fraud charges in August related to what prosecutors described as a multiyear scheme carried out while working as a consultant to a pro-Russia faction in Ukraine.

Giuliani said that sharing such polling data wouldn't be "collusion."

“Polling data is given to everybody,” he added.

