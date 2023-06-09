Trump Attorney Says She’s ‘Ashamed To Be A Lawyer’ And You Know What Happened

Alina Habba, an attorney for Donald Trump, on Thursday declared she was “ashamed to be a lawyer” following the indictment of the former president for mishandling top-secret documents after leaving the White House.

Habba, talking to Fox News’ Jesse Watters, suggested the indictment was nothing more than an attempt to distract voters from President Joe Biden.

“What they do is they say, ‘Oh, look at this shiny ball, Jesse. Look at the shiny ball. Let’s go after Trump. Whatever you hear about the Bidens, don’t worry about it. Trump, Trump, Trump.’ It’s called Trump derangement syndrome and now it’s becoming so sick,” she claimed.

Then Habba added:

“I’m embarrassed to be a lawyer at this moment, honestly. I am ashamed. I’m ashamed to be a lawyer.”

Critics including conservative attorney George Conway agreed:

I, too, am embarrassed that she’s a lawyer. https://t.co/RRrXFk6eOa — George Conway 🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) June 9, 2023

You should be embarrassed. You’re fuckin embarrassing! https://t.co/0zFWCS4uGt — Tony Michaels 🎙 (@thetonymichaels) June 9, 2023

If I were a lawyer, I'd have been ashamed the very day I agreed to take on Trump as a client. — hmilne (@HMilne57) June 9, 2023

We are ashamed your a lawyer too https://t.co/E43or9L4Ym — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 9, 2023

Yes she should be both embarassed and ashamed, but not for the reasons she's thinking. — Elaine Broskie MD (@ebroskie1234) June 9, 2023

As you should. https://t.co/h9IMH9FCt7 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 9, 2023

I think we’re all a little embarrassed and ashamed that you’re a lawyer, too. — Ian Hague (@eugah) June 9, 2023

You should be https://t.co/DRaijL4aA5 — Skittles is Not a Dude (@Skittles_Is6) June 8, 2023

She should be embarrassed to be a lawyer because she’s not one. She’s a paid propagandist. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) June 8, 2023

Honestly we are all embarrassed that Habba is a lawyer. https://t.co/FEW7kiP1fq — Osborne Cox (@Osborne__Cox) June 9, 2023

I am also ashamed that she is a lawyer — Kaloyan (@kaloyanmm) June 9, 2023

