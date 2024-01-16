Trump’s attorney has tense exchange with judge

TechCrunch

A new luxury goods e-commerce startup dubbed Long Story Short has a provocative concept: it's $1,000 per month to join for the privilege of shopping its curated collection. Shocking as that sounds, founder Joseph Einhorn believes he understands this sliver of the e-commerce market, and why many online luxury ventures to date have failed to work. The founder, known best for his 2010s e-commerce site The Fancy, an upscale shoppable Pinterest rival, says high-net-worth individuals demand more in terms of privacy and security from their online experience -- something that shopping a luxury marketplace often does not provide.