Trump Attorney Touts Client's Nonexistent 'Powers' In Bonkers CNN Interview

Jim Trusty, an attorney for former President Donald Trump in his classified documents case, evoked the Presidential Records Act to defend Trump from failing to comply with a Department of Justice subpoena issued last year when he wasn’t president. (You can watch his defense below)

CNN’s Sara Snider, in an interview with Trusty on Wednesday, acknowledged that “no president is above the law” and asked the attorney why his client ignored a subpoena that sought the return of classified records from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

“After the FBI asked for the boxes, they came back to find 15 more boxes and so they did not pay attention to the subpoena – so why is that OK is what I’m asking? If I did that as a citizen, there’d be hell to pay,” Snider said.

“Well you also don’t have the powers under the Presidential Records Act for declassification and I’m pretty sure you’re not president right now,” Trusty said.

Trusty’s remarks arrive just over a week since Trump falsely claimed at a CNN town hall that documents under the act, enacted in the years after the Watergate scandal, became “automatically declassified” and he was “allowed to” take them when he took them to his estate.

Over a dozen presidential records reportedly show that Trump, who just saw attorney Tim Parlatore step down from the case, and his advisers knew of the “correct declassification process” during his time in office, according to a CNN report on a letter from Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall.

Twitter users slammed Trusty for his comments and joked that his lawyers are “ripped from an SNL sketch.”

If this is their legal defense, they are in for a world of hurt. No part of this is remotely accurate in terms of how the PRA works, to say nothing of disregarding the false statements in Bobb’s declaration and alleged evidence of people relocating boxes. https://t.co/oYnpWgeSFI — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 18, 2023

This works for now, to spin a political narrative. It failed before the 11th Circuit. It has failed so far before the grand jury. It will fail if there is an indictment. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 18, 2023

And Trump wasn’t president when he was subpoenaed. What’s his point? — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) May 18, 2023

The presidential records act? That doesn’t give you the protection to avoid testimony. What is he talking about? The PRA makes it a crime to do what Trump did. If convicted he could be disqualified from running again. — J Sadowsky (@BLMMF1) May 18, 2023

OMG. Trump’s lawyers are AS insane & delusional as he is—it actually makes total sense. https://t.co/7aQ7f5BEMr — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) May 18, 2023

It’s really weird that he’s saying it’s a NEGOTIATION…no…it’s really not. You do what they say, and you do it now. It’s the same rules we all have to follow. — newt (harig55) (@newtnewtriot) May 18, 2023

