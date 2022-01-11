Trump attorneys cite immunity, want Jan. 6 lawsuits tossed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ASHRAF KHALIL
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his associates argued Monday that incendiary statements by Trump and others last Jan. 6 prior to the Capitol riot were protected speech and in line with their official duties.

In response to civil suits running parallel to Congress' own Jan. 6 inquiry, Trump's lawyers claimed he was acting within his official rights and had no intention to spark violence when he called on thousands of supporters to “march to the Capitol” and “fight like hell” to disrupt the Senate's certification of the 2020 election results.

“There has never been an example of someone successfully being able to sue a president for something that happened during his term of office,” said Trump lawyer Jesse Binnall. “That absolute immunity of the presidency is very important.”

The five-hour hearing in Washington before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta concerned Trump's attempts to have the civil suits dismissed. Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California brought one of the suits against Trump and a host of others, including Donald Trump Jr., Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks and right-wing group the Oath Keepers, charging responsibility for the violent breach of the Capitol building by Trump supporters.

The other lawsuits, brought by Democratic representatives and two Capitol Police officers, claim that statements by Trump and Brooks on and before Jan. 6 essentially qualify as part of a political campaign, and are therefore fair game for litigation. Plaintiffs are seeking damages for the physical and emotional injuries they sustained during the insurrection.

“What he spoke about was a campaign issue, seeking to secure an election,” said Joseph Sellers, one of the attorney's representing Swalwell's suit. “This was a purely private act.”

Sellers said Trump's statements were an overt and unambiguous call for political violence.

“It's hard to conceive of a scenario other than the president traveling down to the Capitol himself and busting through the doors ... but of course he did that through 3rd-party agents, through the crowd,” he said.

Binnall argued that Trump's calls to derail the Senate vote certification process were in line with any executive's right to comment or criticize a co-equal government branch.

“A president always has the authority to speak on whether or not any of the other branches, frankly, can or should take action,” he said, refencing cases where former President Barack Obama publicly commented on Supreme Court decisions.

Binnall argued that Trump has already been subject to a trial over Jan. 6 — his second impeachment trial, where he was acquitted by the then-Republican-majority Senate.

“That was their remedy and they failed," he said. “They don’t get another bite of the apple here.”

Mehta repeatedly cut off lawyers on both sides with questions and challenges.

Giuliani lawyer Joseph Sibley at one point stated, “There's simply no way you can construe the statements that were made by any of the speakers to be an invitation to join a conspiracy to go to the Capitol and commit crimes.”

Mehta immediately asked, “Why not?”

The judge then refenced Trump's own Jan. 6 speech in detail.

“His last words were ‘go to the Capitol’ and before that it was ‘show strength’ and ‘fight.’ Why isn't that a plausible invitation to do exactly what the rioters ended up doing?” Mehta asked. ”Those words are hard to walk back."

Mehta at one point focused on the hours-long silence from Trump as his supporters battled Capitol Police and D.C. police officers and rampaged through the building. He questioned Binnall at length about whether that failure or refusal to condemn the assault as it was happening could be interpreted as approval.

Binnall responded, “You can not have a situation where the president is obligated to take certain actions or say certain things or else be subject to litigation.”

Brooks has invoked the Westfall Act, a statue that protects federal employees from being sued over actions taken while performing their official duties. However, Justice Department lawyer Brian Boynton told the court that Brooks should be denied such protection.

The fact that Brooks was “advocating for the election of President Trump with these remarks at a Trump rally does make this a campaign activity,” Boynton said.

Brooks, who represented himself in Monday's proceedings, told the court that a House of Representatives ethics committee declined to pursue charges against him. He added that there was no ongoing campaign to participate in on Jan. 6.

“The campaign for election ended on November 3,” Brooks said. “Everything after that was a legal proceeding.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge questions Trump's claim of 'absolute immunity' in Jan. 6 lawsuits

    A federal judge on Monday questioned former President Trump's claims of "absolute immunity" in the face of a trio of civil lawsuits accusing him of fomenting the Capitol riot last year.During a hearing, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta appeared skeptical of Trump's argument that the suits from Democratic lawmakers and U.S. Capitol Police officers should be thrown out because a president's speech and actions while in office is completely protected...

  • Former CT Resident Voted Twice In 2020 Election: PD: CT News

    Homicide investigated/ Winter tubing returning to CT/ Documentary showcases bravery at harrowing fire/ Teen, 16, hospitalized after shooting

  • Trump challenges riot lawsuits, says fiery speech was official act

    (Reuters) -Donald Trump's lawyer argued in court on Monday that the former president cannot be sued over his fiery speech before the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol because he was acting within the scope of his official presidential duties. Trump's lawyer, Jesse Binnall, said during a court hearing that Trump was "immune," or shielded, from three lawsuits by Democratic members of Congress and two police officers. The lawsuits, filed by plaintiffs including Democratic U.S. representatives Eric Swalwell and Jerry Nadler, argue that Trump is liable for injuries to police and lawmakers.

  • Symone Sanders is joining MSNBC after leaving the White House

    Symone Sanders is the first senior former Biden aide to make the jump to TV

  • Court upholds firing of LAPD officers who ignored robbery to play Pokémon Go

    A California appeals court has upheld the firing of two Los Angeles police officers who were caught playing Pokémon Go instead of responding to a robbery at the Crenshaw Mall in 2017.

  • Opinion: I will restore Ohio to a land of opportunity

    First on my list if elected governor is restoring Ohio as a place to call home again. Where future generations want to stay, put down roots and prosper.

  • Biden Administration Moves To Scrap Trump-Era Expansion Of Arctic Drilling

    The Biden administration intends to reestablish protections for millions of acres of Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve.

  • Boebert, Clyde fined for defying House floor mask mandate

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) has been fined at least $58,000 for repeatedly violating rules requiring lawmakers to wear masks on the House floor during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has been fined $500, the House Ethics Committee revealed Monday.The Ethics Committee further disclosed that a third Republican, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (Iowa), was also fined for not wearing a mask. Clyde and his fellow Georgia...

  • National Archives received forged letters from Arizona and Michigan claiming Trump won election, report says

    Group leader attended post-election full-day meeting with Rudy Giuliani

  • No, you're not dreaming that 'Dexter: New Blood' finale shocker: Breaking down the big deaths

    The finale of Showtime's "Dexter: New Blood" provided closure but also hinted at a lingering mystery that producer Clyde Phillips would love to solve.

  • Student debt can pile up for borrowers who attend for-profit schools — and Biden has yet to reinstate a rule that would help prevent that

    Biden is defending Betsy DeVos' repeal of the "gainful employment rule," which cuts off federal aid to schools that leave students with too much debt.

  • Record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in US

    Nearly two years into the pandemic, 1,800 COVID-19 patients are being admitted to hospitals a day. Also, staffing shortages are forcing schools to return to remote learning as pediatric cases rise.

  • COVID omicron surge: Florida ranks 5th among states where virus spreads the fastest. Cases up by 40%

    In December, Florida was No. 9 among states where COVID was spreading the fastest. Then the state creeped up to No. 4. How are we doing this week?

  • Opinion: What authoritarianism would look like in America

    Ankeny man: How you experience your life would depend on whether you identified — and were identified — as a Trump Republican.

  • Trump asks federal judge to toss Jan. 6 lawsuits

    "What do I do about those facts that he doesn't do anything for about two hours to tell people to stand down and leave the Capitol?" the judge asked the former president's lawyers.

  • Raskin: Ex-Trump press secretary gave "a lot of names" in Jan. 6 conversation

    Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham named "a lot of names" during their phone call about the events of Jan. 6, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told CNN.Catch up quick: Raskin, a member of the House select committee investigating the insurrection, invited Grisham to testify before the committee after the two had a "candid" phone call about what was happening in the White House that day.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Grisham was chief of staff

  • Betty White's death caused by stroke suffered 6 days earlier

    Betty White died from a stroke she had six days before her Dec. 31 death at age 99, according to her death certificate. The beloved “Golden Girls" and "Mary Tyler Moore Show" actor died at her home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles as the result of a Dec. 25 cerebrovascular accident, the medical term for a stroke, according to the LA County death certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press. Jeff Witjas, White's longtime agent and friend, who first confirmed her death to the AP, said she had been staying close to her Los Angeles home during the pandemic.

  • North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6

    A group of North Carolina voters urged state officials Monday to disqualify U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn as a congressional candidate, citing his participation in a rally last January in Washington that questioned the presidential election outcome and preceded the Capitol riot. Cawthorn's office quickly condemned the candidacy challenge, filed on behalf of 11 voters before the State Board of Elections, which oversees the scrutiny of candidates’ qualifications. The voters contend that Cawthorn, a Republican who formally filed as a candidate for the 13th District seat last month, can’t run because he fails to comply with an amendment in the U.S. Constitution ratified shortly after the Civil War.

  • Lisa Murkowski Mocks Trump’s ‘Very Bizarre’ Endorsement Of Alaska Governor

    "The difference is my endorsement is not for sale," the GOP senator said of the former president's ultimatum to Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

  • Trump blasts GOP senator for refuting his election claims

    Former President Trump on Monday said he will never endorse Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), calling him a "jerk" and "a weak and ineffective leader."Driving the news: Trump, who endorsed Rounds in 2020, was responding to the South Dakota senator after he refuted the former president's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen and said that "the election was fair" during a Sunday appearance on ABC's "This Week."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.When as