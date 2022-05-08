Trump attorneys fighting contempt ruling detail doc search

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Letitia James
    American lawyer and politician

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's legal team wants to void a contempt ruling and $10,000-per-day fine against the former president over a subpoena for documents related to a New York civil investigation into his business dealings, saying they’ve conducted a detailed search for the relevant files.

A new, 66-page court filing dated Friday describes Trump's lawyers' efforts to produce documents sought by New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, which is probing whether Trump may have misstated the value of assets like skyscrapers and golf courses on financial statements for over a decade.

Trump has called the investigation a political witch hunt and recently called James, who is Black, “racist" and said the courts were “biased, unyielding, and totally unfair."

Last week, a New York appellate judge rejected his bid to suspend the fine while Trump appeals the decision.

In the recent court filing, Trump attorney Alina Habba said the responses to the subpoena were complete and correct and that no relevant documents or information were withheld.

Habba conducted searches of Trump's offices and private quarters at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, according to the filing, but didn't find any relevant documents that hadn't already been produced. The filing also detailed searches of other locations including file cabinets and storage areas at the Trump Organization's offices in New York.

In a separate sworn affidavit included with the filing, Trump stated there aren't any relevant documents that haven't already been produced.

He added that he owns two cellphones: an iPhone for personal use that he submitted in March to be searched as part of the subpoena, then submitted again in May; plus a second phone he was recently given that's only used to post on Truth Social, the social media network he started after his ban from Twitter, Facebook and other platforms.

In a previous court ruling, Habba called the contempt ruling and fine "unconscionable and indefensible.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • With Ukraine's ports blocked, trains in Europe haul grain

    A train carrying 2,000 metric tons of Ukrainian corn arrived in Austria on Friday, part of European efforts to elude a Russian blockade of Ukraine’s ports that has prevented critical supplies of wheat, corn and other grains from getting to countries in Africa, Middle East and parts of Asia. Standing in front of a rail car adorned with the Austrian and Ukrainian flags, Austria’s farming minister, Elisabeth Koestinger, said the shipment marked the establishment of a “green corridor” for important cargo shipments between the two countries.

  • US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

    The Biden administration sought Friday to downplay the role of American intelligence in the high-profile sinking of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, distancing itself from any direct role in one of the greatest embarrassments for Russia since it attacked Ukraine. A day after an American official confirmed that the U.S. provided Ukraine with information on the location of the ship, the White House and Pentagon described a limited role in last month's attack and said the Ukrainians make their own decisions.

  • Trump rallies in Pennsylvania for Senate hopeful Oz

    STORY: Candidates endorsed by Trump will contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections.Earlier in the week, Trump's pick, author JD Vance, won the Republican nomination to run for the U.S. Senate in Ohio, beating out former state treasurer Josh Mandel.Victories in May by some of Trump's more controversial Senate picks, including former football star Herschel Walker in Georgia and Oz in Pennsylvania, are not guaranteed successes in the Nov. 8 general elections and missteps could allow Democrats to hold onto their razor-thin Senate majority.

  • Biden Administration Announces Plan To Crack Down On Pollution In Poor, Minority Areas

    During his 2020 campaign, President Joe Biden pledged to establish an environmental justice division within the Justice Department. On Thursday, the Biden administration announced a wide-ranging enforcement strategy to hold industrial polluters accountable for the damage done to poor and minority communities, according to the Associated Press.

  • Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper leaves after taking stick to eye

    Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper hurt an eye after being struck in the face by a stick late in the first period of the Avalanche’s 7-3 win over Nashville on Saturday. Coach Jared Bednar said after the victory that Kuemper was well and doing better even though the goalie didn’t return. Kuemper will be further evaluated and has some swelling.

  • 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' just introduced a new superhero. Here's what you should know about America Chavez.

    Xochitl Gomez makes her debut as America Chavez, a 14-year-old with the ability to travel through the multiverse, in the latest Marvel film.

  • Do Americans Support Abortion Rights? Depends on the State.

    A majority of Americans believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases. But the story is more complicated in the states where the future of abortion policy is likely to be decided if — as is now expected — the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. In the states poised to put in new restrictions on abortion, people tend to say that abortion should be mostly or fully illegal, based on a New York Times analysis of large national surveys taken over the past decade. Sign up for The Morning

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy Throws A Curve Ball At Jen Psaki After She Announces She’s Leaving The White House

    One of the hallmarks of Biden Administration press conferences has been the ongoing repartee between Fox News White House Correspondent/gadfly Peter Doocy and press secretary Jen Psaki. Doocy’s carefully-crafted questions often take surprising turns and seek to frame events in a politically-disadvantageous way for the administration. They’re meant to to elicit a TV moment. Psaki […]

  • 'Dancing Monkey' Lindsey Graham Performs For Donald Trump In 'Extraordinary' New Audio

    The South Carolina Republican fawns over the former president on speakerphone in the clip that aired on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."

  • 'I'm not a moron': Cruz spars with reporters over leak of draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, suggests the culprit was a 'left-wing law clerk'

    "Senator, why do you think you know this was a liberal clerk who leaked this? Do you have information that suggests that?" a reporter asked Cruz.

  • Kellyanne Conway on Sen. Maj. Leader Schumer: "I don’t want this old white guy telling me what to do with my body.”

    Former senior advisor to President Donald Trump and longtime political consultant Kellyanne Conway slammed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Fox News for being “an old white guy” telling her what to do with her body and how to think. Fox News host Sean Hannity jokingly described Conway as “woke.” Conway made her remarks in response to Hannity stating that Senator Schumer threatened Supreme Court Justices Brett D. Kavanaugh and Neil M. Gorsuch.

  • Ukrainian troops share video of Russian boat near Zmiinyi Island being destroyed

    Iryna Balachuk - Saturday, 7 May 2022, 12:35 Ukrainian troops have destroyed a Russian Serna landing boat near Zmiinyi [Snake] Island in the Black Sea. Source: Pivden [South] Operational Command on Facebook; Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman for Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram; Natalia Humeniuk, Head of Joint Press Centre of the South Ukraine Defence forces, in a commentary for Ukrainska Pravda Quote from Pivden: "Zmiinyi is not just another site of thrilling drama, record-breaking

  • Donald Trump swears he has lost four of the cellphones subpoenaed by NY Attorney General Letitia James

    In a court filing Friday, Trump swears he can't find four of the personal and business cell phones that James wants for her probe of The Trump Organization

  • Russia-Ukraine war live updates: War taking 'heavy toll' on Russian forces, U.K. says, Azovstal evacuations go on

    The war in Ukraine is taking a “heavy toll” on some of Russia’s most capable units and most advanced capabilities, an intelligence briefing from Britain’s

  • Elon Musk Calls BS on Truth Social CEO’s Trump Claim

    ANGELA WEISSEver at the center of the rumor mills, on Friday Elon Musk denied a new report claiming that former president Donald Trump had “encouraged” him to buy out Twitter.The claim originated from Devin Nunes—CEO of Trump’s social media company Truth Social—in an interview with the Fox Business Network on Wednesday.“We’re all for it,” Nunes said. “President Trump, basically before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it, because the goal of our company is really to build a commun

  • How Much Is New White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Worth?

    On May 5, the White House announced that Karine Jean-Pierre would be replacing the outgoing Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. Jean-Pierre is set to assume the role on May 13, and will be the...

  • Russia's Grave Miscalculation: Ukrainians Would Collaborate

    KRYVYI RIH, Ukraine — The solicitation to commit treason came to Oleksandr Vilkul on the second day of the war, in a phone call from an old colleague. Vilkul, the scion of a powerful political family in southeastern Ukraine that was long seen as harboring pro-Russian views, took the call as Russian troops were advancing to within a few miles of his hometown, Kryvyi Rih. “He said, ‘Oleksandr Yurivich, you are looking at the map, you see the situation is predetermined,’” Vilkul said, recalling the

  • New White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's Partner Also Had A Job Change Today

    Karine Jean-Pierre will be White House press secretary, the first Black LGBTQ woman in the role. Read more on her partner, Suzanne Malveaux, and their child.

  • Trump at Kentucky Derby: What to know about his appearance and $75K per ticket fundraiser

    Former president Donald Trump appeared at the Kentucky Derby, spurring chants of “U.S.A! U.S.A! U.S.A!”

  • A New Jersey lawyer is amazed his 35-year-old personal-injury case is now costing Donald Trump $10K a day

    Eugene Banta was just out of law school when he won a personal-injury case that's now the basis for Trump's costly contempt order in Manhattan.