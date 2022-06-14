Trump autographed an article about Matt Gaetz battling an investigation into sex trafficking allegations: 'Matt, This is great'

President Donald Trump takes a selfie with Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, in the House chamber after Trump's 2018 State of the Union address. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Trump privately praised Matt Gaetz's efforts to push back on a federal sex trafficking investigation.

"Matt, This is Great," Trump signed on a printout of an article about Gaetz's response.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Former President Donald Trump praised Matt Gaetz for pushing back on reports about a federal investigation into his alleged sex crimes with a minor.

"Matt, This is Great," Trump wrote on a printed copy of a Washington Examiner article. "Keep fighting – You will WIN!"

According to a Time Magazine report, Gaetz displays the signed article in his congressional office along with a host of more personal mementos, including a poster for his grandfather S.J. "Jerry" Gaetz that says he is "North Dakota's Most Progressive Mayor." Gaetz's office confirmed he does have the signed article.

Trump has a well-documented affinity for signing articles and then sending them back to either the subject or in some cases even the journalist who wrote them.

The article in question is an April 21, 2021, Washington Examiner report about how Gaetz's campaign was launching a six-figure TV and digital ad buy pushing back on the reports about the federal investigation. The conservative publication detailed Gaetz's efforts to press on as reports swirled about the probe.

As for Gaetz, the lawmaker has repeatedly denied any allegations that he had improper sexual relationships with minors. The sentencing for former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, who has figured prominently in reports and who Gaetz once praised, has been repeatedly delayed. Greenberg has been reportedly cooperating with investigators, including on the probe related to Gaetz.

