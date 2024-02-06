Trump’s Awkward Verbal Stumble Has His Critics On A Roll

Donald Trump is getting a quick reminder of one of his administration’s low points after a verbal stumble during an interview that aired on Monday.

The former president claimed on Newsmax that the country wouldn’t be able to function if President Joe Biden wins reelection.

“Look at even things like supply change,” Trump said, likely meaning “supply chains,” which he claimed was a little-known phrase.

“Things we never even heard about, you never heard that term,” Trump said. “Everything worked under me, it all worked.”

A confused Trump refers to supply chains as “supply change”: You never heard that term pic.twitter.com/GsIXk9lqG0 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 6, 2024

Trump’s critics stepped in to correct him on a few issues, pointing out that “supply chains” (not “supply change”) is a common phrase, and that it didn’t work under him when the COVID-19 pandemic began and everything from medical supplies to food items to toilet paper became hard to find:

Actually, we first heard about supply chain issues during the Covid pandemic, which occurred under Trump and which he seems to have forgotten about. Perhaps he should be tested. https://t.co/CUAc9drc8C — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) February 6, 2024

To think this is the best that Republicans have to offer. He is gone. https://t.co/mROb7rpXpn — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) February 6, 2024

the term is “supply chains,” not “change,” & secondly, WTF, Donald?



4 years ago stores ran out of toilet paper when the supply chain broke. Folks got hand sanitizer & TP wholesale to re-sell, to gouge their neighbors.



Trump may have forgotten, we haven’t. https://t.co/rWZN12A4el — robert jon anderson (@R_JonAnderson) February 6, 2024

What was that hoarding toilet paper thing all about? Pretty sure he was president... https://t.co/zUmPtNShhs — digby (@digby56) February 6, 2024

It's supply chain and it's a common term you illiterate psycho https://t.co/S0xwNwmgdp — Joe Remi (same @ bsky.social) (@JoeOfTheNorth) February 6, 2024

Trump and Kushner never had their toilet paper supply change. But we did, because of their mishandling of the pandemic response. There is no way in the world that Trump should be in charge of anything, including a public restroom. https://t.co/Wk4cgwk2o8 — Water From Air (@MoistureVapor8r) February 6, 2024

Trump presidency was the only time I ever saw the store run out of toilet paper and milk. — Sydra (@sydrasmith) February 6, 2024

Can’t we all just accept once and for all that this man is a complete moron and shouldn’t be trusted with a pair of scissors, let alone allowed within a million miles of the White House again?

It’s a national embarrassment that he’s even in the conversation at this point. https://t.co/yMZRSaBi2i — Jim Piddock (@realjimpiddock) February 6, 2024

This is straight up gaslighting. Supply chains literally crumbled under Trump. Americans were fighting over toilet paper. And it’s supply chains, not change. 🤦♀️ His brain is mush. https://t.co/OUoP0PiWS9 — Tonya Bailey (@tbailey1976) February 6, 2024

I think everyone found out what supply chains were when we ran out of toilet paper under Trump. https://t.co/7avZ8jKyml — Brenda (@brendajoanneWY) February 6, 2024

Things were very,very bad in the supply change 🤣during Trump time

Remember toilet paper, remember what happened to lumber , etc etc https://t.co/urF2T3Vv5w — AnneP (@AnneP42568327) February 6, 2024

Yeah! Getting masks, ppp supplies and toilet paper was so easy during the pandemic, thanks to Trump’s management of the supply change. https://t.co/Qabegp8CAm — 𝔻𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕜 👉 @darickr.bsky.social (@DarickR) February 6, 2024