Trump-backed candidate heads to runoff in Texas special congressional election

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Capitol dome is seen in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Susan Cornwell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Susan Cornwell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Texas Republican backed by former President Donald Trump has advanced to a runoff election to fill a U.S. House of Representatives vacancy left by the death of her husband, while Democrats appeared in danger of being shut out of the contest.

Susan Wright, whose husband Ron Wright in February became the first sitting member of Congress to die of COVID-19, was the top vote-getter on Saturday in a crowded field of 23 candidates vying to represent the state's 6th Congressional District.

Wright appeared likely to face another Republican in the expected runoff in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs, a longtime Republican-held district.

Democrats had hoped to pick up the seat to expand their slim House majority.

Wright received 19.2% of the vote, followed by former military fighter pilot Jake Ellzey, another Republican, who drew 13.8%, according to the Texas secretary of state's office. Just 354 votes and less than half a percentage point separated Ellzey from Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez, who was in third place with 13.4%.

"Democrats have come a long way toward competing in Texas, but tonight shows we still have a long way to go," Sanchez, the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, wrote on Twitter.

A runoff between the top two vote-getters is required since no candidate received a majority in the first round. A runoff date has not yet been set.

In a bizarre twist on election eve, Wright's campaign asked federal law enforcement authorities to look into reports of robocalls falsely alleging she had murdered her husband.

The election was the first test of the Texas electorate since President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. Trump defeated Biden in Texas, a state where Democrats hope to make inroads.

The outcome could deprive Democrats of their best shot at winning a Republican-held House seat in several special elections scheduled for this year to replace House members who have either died or taken posts in Biden's administration.

The national Democratic Party did not back any candidate in the contest, although Democrats have made gains in the north Texas district in recent years. Trump won the district by 3 percentage points last year.

"Democrats didn't get their people out there, and then to the extent to which they did ... they split up a lot of the Democratic votes," said Mark Jones, a Rice University political science professor.

Jones said Trump's endorsement, coming just a few days before the election, appeared to have helped Wright.

There were 10 Democrats in the race, as well as 11 Republicans, an independent and a Libertarian. Every seat in the House counts, as Democrats currently have a narrow six-seat majority and will be battling to keep control of both chambers of Congress in the 2022 mid-term elections.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Will Dunham)

Recommended Stories

  • Republican Susan Wright makes US House runoff in Texas

    Republican Susan Wright of Texas, the widow of the first member of Congress to die after contracting COVID-19, secured a place in a U.S. House runoff for her late husband’s seat Saturday night. With votes still being counted, Wright was ahead with more than 18% of the vote in Texas' 6th Congressional District. Close behind were Republican Jake Ellzey and Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez for the other runoff spot.

  • Texas House candidate Susan Wright alerts feds after robocalls allege she killed husband

    Congressional candidate Susan Wright said Friday that she is seeking help from the FBI and Justice Department after supporters said they received robocalls alleging she had “murdered” her husband, Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after battles with cancer and COVID-19.

  • Texas special election too close to call but GOP on verge of lockout win

    Republicans are in first and second in the Texas 6th District primary, which means Democrats would miss the runoff unless results change.

  • Susan Wright leads in tight race for open U.S. House seat in Texas

    Twenty-three candidates are running for the North Texas congressional seat previously held by late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright.

  • Texas special election: Republican Susan Wright advances to runoff in race for U.S. House seat, NBC News projects

    It's the first hotly contested special election of President Joe Biden's term, with Wright running to fill her late husband's North Texas seat.

  • Texas special House election heads to a runoff

    Susan Wright (R), the widow of Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas), will advance to a runoff contest in the special House election for Texas' 6th congressional district, AP reports. Why it matters: The seat has been occupied by a Republican since at least 1984. However, several polls in the district showed mixed results leading up to the race, per FiveThirtyEight.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ron Wright became the first sitting member of Congress to die of the coronavirus, two weeks into his second term. The state of play: Susan Wright was the only Republican candidate to receive an endorsement from former President Trump, the Texas Tribune notes. It is too early to tell who Wright will face off against, per the AP. Republican Jake Ellzey led Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez by 354 votes.Editor’s note: This post has been corrected to show that the race will go to a runoff contest after any candidate failed to get 50% of the popular vote. An earlier version of this story indicated that Wright had won the race.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Analysis-Bank of Canada's hawks unlikely to fly too far ahead of Fed

    The Bank of Canada's signal that it may begin hiking interest rates before the Federal Reserve has lit a fire under the Canadian dollar, but past tightening cycles show faster liftoff may not be sustained, particularly if the loonie overshoots. In a move that surprised some investors last week, Canada's central bank sharply upgraded its forecasts for economic growth and changed its guidance to show it could start raising its benchmark interest rate from a record low of 0.25% in late 2022. It also tapered its bond purchases, becoming the first major central bank to cut back on pandemic-era money-printing stimulus programs.

  • North Korea warns of 'grave situation' after Biden called it a security threat

    “It is certain that the U.S. chief executive made a big blunder in the light of the present-day viewpoint,” a North Korean foreign ministry official said.

  • Vice President Harris will chair the National Space Council

    The Biden administration will keep the National Space Council — reestablished initially by the Trump administration — and Vice President Kamala Harris plans to chair it.Why it matters: Many see the National Space Council as integral to policy development and inter-agency collaboration as the nation increasingly relies on space for national security and other uses.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The council is designed to bring NASA and a variety of other government agencies together to help establish policies related to civil, commercial and military space."The council's basic objectives — national security, basic science, technological development, contributions to U.S. economic growth and the commercial sector — will all be maintained," a senior administration official said during a call with reporters Saturday. "To that, I would just want to add that the vice president also intends to put her own personal stamp on the council." That includes an emphasis on STEM, climate change and "sustainable development of commercial space activity," the official noted.The big picture: The Biden administration has largely kept Trump-era space policies intact so far, supporting the Space Force and NASA's Artemis mission to send people back to the Moon as a proving ground for Mars.But senior administration officials did draw a distinction between how the National Space Council was run under Vice President Mike Pence and how it might be operate under Harris."I think her approach to this is just going to be to get the job done, and use this to lead our space policy, and not really focus, perhaps as much on big displays," the official said.What's next: It's unclear when the first meeting of the council will be convened, but senior administration officials said that a top priority now is finding an executive secretary to help run the council day to day.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Six Tokyo Olympic torch staffers diagnosed with COVID-19

    Six people who helped with Japan's Olympic Torch relay were diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of participants in the event who got the coronavirus to eight, organisers said. The six people, who included a man in his 20s and another man in his 30s, helped on the relay in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima on April 27, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement late on Saturday. All of them assisted with traffic control and wore masks, with three of them doing so in the city of Amami and the other three in the city of Kirishima, said the organisers.

  • Kate Middleton Reportedly Has Code Words to Encourage Her Kids to Behave in Public

    Getting children (even royal ones) to behave isn't always easy.

  • Missouri latest state to thwart voter-approved policies

    Missouri lawmakers recently shut down attempts to pay for Medicaid expansion, in what is the latest example of a statehouse fighting to undo voter-enacted polices. Critics argued during a contentious debate in the state Senate on Thursday that voters didn’t understand the potential cost of the federal health insurance program. Supporters, including Democrats and some Republicans, said lawmakers were going against the will of voters who amended the Missouri Constitution last year to make thousands more low-income adults eligible for government health insurance.

  • Parker, Peoples head to runoff in race for Fort Worth mayor

    Get voting results in the crowded race to replace Mayor Betsy Price.

  • Break clause? Forget about it: Fight to find tenants for Manhattan's 20,000 abandoned apartments

    There was a time, not too long ago, when New York apartments were snapped up before they were even built. All-cash offers, over the asking price, were the only guarantee of securing a property in Manhattan. But after the coronavirus abruptly reversed a decade of astronomical growth in the property market, it is desperate developers that are now digging deep to secure a sale or a new tenant. Agree to tour one of Manhattan’s newly built skyscrapers today and agents will send a car to come get you. Commit to buy one of their flats and they will now cover the thousands of dollars in fees Luxury developers Toll Brothers are even offering to pay moving expenses and any penalties incurred by buyers for breaking the renter's current lease. Demand for rental property has also fallen in London over the pandemic. But the trend is dwarfed by New York, which has seen an exodus during a year of lockdowns and restrictions. Manhattan now has a huge inventory of an estimated 8,400 unsold new development units, while the borough’s rental market was glutted with nearly 20,000 vacant apartments at the end of last month.

  • Biden appointments show a willingness to regulate Big Tech

    To the delight of trust-busting progressives, President Biden has tapped two Big Tech critics for key roles in the administration.Why it matters: Biden’s appointments so far show a sharper turn to the left and a deeper interest in new regulation than some expected.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat’s happening: Biden named Tim Wu as a special assistant to the president for technology and competition policy at the National Economic Council and nominated Lina Khan to be a Democratic commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission.Wu and Khan are both antitrust scholars who argue for increased enforcement in the tech industry.Wu wrote the "The Curse of Bigness" about the dangers of Big Tech's growing power, and Khan rose to prominence after writing “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” in the Yale Law Journal.What they’re saying: “When it comes to the performance of the antitrust agencies — particularly when it comes to the tech sector — there's a relatively broad, if not always broadcasted, consensus that they fell down on the job with catastrophic results,” said Sarah Miller, executive director of the American Economic Liberties Project, which urges aggressive antitrust enforcement in tech and other sectors.“Tim and Lina demonstrated rare foresight on the threats to fair competition and democracy from dominant tech platforms, are leading scholars on how to leverage policy to address those threats, and have significant experience in public service.”Miller said the picks suggest that Biden’s approach to antitrust enforcement will be much different than that of the Obama administration’s, which allowed several Big Tech mergers, including Facebook's acquisition of Instagram, to go unchallenged.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kate Middleton’s Style Is Changing as She Prepares to Become Queen, Expert Says

    Kate has expertly adopted the royal fashion rules while staying true to her personal style.

  • Carole Middleton Is Teaching Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to Garden

    Kate's mom is helping the Cambridge kids "get a bit muddy."

  • Australians stuck overseas 'abandoned' by their own country

    Australians in India are the latest group to feel abandoned by their government amid virus fears.

  • Your Cancer Monthly Horoscope for May

    Think big. No, bigger.

  • Should scientists be allowed to grow human embryos in a dish beyond 14 days? Is it scientifically important or morally wrong?

    Some scientists say extending human embryo research to 28 days could lead to important breakthroughs. Others say changing the rules now is unethical.