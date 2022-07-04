Trump-Backed Candidate Said Abortion Is A 'Satanic Practice' And 'Child Sacrifice'

Kristina Karamo, the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican nominee for Michigan’s secretary of state, has made preposterous claims about abortion and demonic possession, according to clips from a 2020 podcast episode unearthed by CNN’s KFILE.

“Abortion is really nothing new. The child sacrifice is a very satanic practice, and that’s precisely what abortion is. And we need to see it as such,” Karamo, a community college professor, said in an Oct. 2020 episode of her podcast.

She also called abortion “the greatest crime of our nation’s history.”

In another episode of the podcast, in Sept. 2020, she said that “demonic possession is real” and can be transmitted by “having intimate relationships with people who are demonically possessed or oppressed.”

Karamo’s embrace of conspiracy theories ― including Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and false claims that left-wing anarchists were behind the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection ― won her the former president’s endorsement last year.

She calls herself a “proud Christian patriot” running for Michigan secretary of state to “fight to make sure that elections are decided by legal votes.”

Kristina Karamo, GOP nominee for Michigan Secretary of State: "Having intimate relationships with people who are demonically possessed or oppressed — I strongly believe that a person opens themselves up to possession. Demonic possession is real."https://t.co/m0WCMEfzyTpic.twitter.com/a6YdpxYnAm — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 3, 2022

CNN’s KFILE previously reported on other disturbing comments made by Karamo in the past, including attacks on the LGBTQ community and premarital sex. She called herself an “anti-vaxxer” even before the COVID-19 pandemic and once claimed that transgender women trying to play women’s sports amounted to “mentally ill adults playing dress-up.”

Michigan does not hold primary elections for a number of down-ballot races, including the secretary of state. Instead, parties endorse and nominate candidates for the general election at party conventions. Karamo will face incumbent Democrat Jocelyn Benson in the November election.

