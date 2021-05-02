Trump-backed candidate whose husband died of Covid advances to congressional runoff in Texas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Woodward
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Susan Wright, a congressional candidate for the US House of Representatives from Texas, said anonymous robocalls were accusing her of murdering her husband, who died of coronavirus in February (Susan Wright campaign Facebook)
Susan Wright, a congressional candidate for the US House of Representatives from Texas, said anonymous robocalls were accusing her of murdering her husband, who died of coronavirus in February (Susan Wright campaign Facebook)

Susan Wright, who received Donald Trump’s endorsement to fill an open congressional seat previously held by her husband before his death from Covid-19, will enter an all-Republican runoff election in Texas after her Democrat contender left the race.

GOP candidates Wright and Jake Ellzey will advance to the runoff for the state’s 6th congressional district following a primary election battle among 23 candidates.

Susan Wright received 19 per cent of the vote in Saturday’s election, followed by Mr Ellzey, with nearly 14 per cent. Democratic candidate Jana Lynne Sanchez received 13 per cent of the vote, shy of roughly 400 votes to qualify in the runoff.

“Democrats have come a long way toward competing in Texas, but we still have a way to go,” she announced on Sunday. “Unfortunately, tonight we came up short.”

Ron Wright – a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus who supported efforts to reject 2020’s presidential election results – was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019. He and his wife were hospitalised for Covid-19 for two weeks after testing positive for the disease in January. He died on 7 February, becoming the first sitting member of Congress to die from the coronavirus.

Louisiana congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who was set to be sworn into office in January, died on 29 December from Covid-19. In March, his widow Julie Letlow won a special election to fill his seat.

The Texas race was among the first hotly contested special elections under Joe Biden’s presidency ahead of 2022 midterm elections.

Republicans have held the district – spanning a sprawling suburban enclave in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area – for more than 30 years, but the area has seen a decline in Republican dominance within the last two decades, with a Democratic candidate poised to enter a runoff race in future congressional elections.

“Although a Democrat is not advancing to the runoff, yesterday’s incredibly close margins showed that voters are invested in electing Democrats, and are fighting for the representation their communities deserve,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement on Sunday.

In the 2012 presidential race, then-Republican candidate Mitt Romney won the district by 17 per cent, compared to Mr Trump taking it by only 3 percentage points in 2020.

The district includes three Texas counties, from pro-Trump rural areas to one of the largest metro areas in the nation, which has seen growing Hispanic and African American political power.

Texas will gain two congressional seats in 2022 following the once-in-a-decade Census results, revealing that the state saw its population spike by nearly 4 million people over the last decade to roughly 29.2 million residents.

The state currently has 36 seats, currently held by 22 Republicans and13 Democrats, with one vacant seat in the 6th district.

Elections for those seats and several other new seats in Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will likely kick off a flurry of campaigns as candidates and Republicans look to shift the balance of power in Congress.

Read More

UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Biden pays tribute to special forces who killed Osama bin Laden on 10th anniversary of raid

US State Department denies Iranian claims it has reached deal for release of prisoners

Recommended Stories

  • Biden pays tribute to special forces who killed Osama bin Laden on 10th anniversary of raid

    Then-vice president had advised Obama against carrying out the raid until they could be sure the al Qaeda leader was in the compound

  • Susan Wright leads in tight race for open U.S. House seat in Texas

    Twenty-three candidates are running for the North Texas congressional seat previously held by late U.S. Rep. Ron Wright.

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • 2021 elections – live: Sunak says ‘worst possible time’ for Scottish referendum as SNP on course for majority

    Follow the latest updates ahead of this week’s local and devolved elections

  • Dad and 7-year-old drown after he jumps in pool to rescue her, Maryland police say

    A 17-year-old who went in the pool after them is in critical condition, officials say.

  • House suffers major damages during fire in Merced County

    Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to any other homes and no one was injured in the fire.

  • Scoop: GOP leaders threaten Cheney ouster

    Top Republicans are turning on Rep. Liz Cheney, the party’s highest-ranking woman in Congress, with one conservative leader suggesting she could be ousted from her GOP post within a month.Why it matters: The comments by Reps. Steve Scalise, the minority whip, and Jim Banks, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, carry weight because of their close relationship with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — who is openly feuding with Cheney.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Banks (R-Ind.), leader of the largest conservative caucus in the House, told Axios Friday that Cheney's continued criticisms are "an unwelcome distraction," and he questioned whether she would retain her leadership role in a month.Banks' comments were echoed more diplomatically by Scalise (R-La.), the No. 2 Republican in the House.During an interview with Axios on Friday, he said of Cheney: "This idea that you just disregard President Trump is not where we are, and, frankly, he has a lot to offer still.”Earlier in the week, McCarthy himself told reporters: "If you're sitting here at a retreat that's focused on policy, focused on the future of making American next-century, and you're talking about something else, you're not being productive."Cheney (R-Wyo.) told reporters during several interviews at a GOP retreat in Orlando, Florida, that anyone challenging the 2020 election results should be disqualified from a presidential campaign in 2024, and that she herself would not rule out a run.She also said a commission to examine the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection should be narrowly focused — not the wide-ranging probe McCarthy favors.In addition, Cheney characterized a memo Banks wrote about how the party could retain working-class voters as "neo-Marxist."What they're saying: Banks said such comments detracted from a unified focus about how to beat the Democrats in the 2022 midterms."That’s what we got out of Liz Cheney, which doesn’t help us remain focused on that single goal," the congressman said during an interview he offered to Axios."Her lack of focus on that, while being focused on other things, and proving her point, was an unwelcome distraction."“The sort of sideline distractions at the GOP retreat will only serve to hold us back from being focused on that nearly unanimous goal we have as a conference," Banks added.Asked whether he thought Cheney, who serves in the No. 3 party role as GOP conference chair, will retain that position in a month, Banks said, "I don't know."“That’s up to her," he added. "I think a lot of us would like to see her join the team, be on the same team, same mission, the same focus. And at this point, that’s what many of us are questioning."Banks said his view didn't just go up the leadership ranks but down through the House GOP rank-and-file.The Republican Study Committee has 154 members, the largest group among the 212 Republicans currently serving in the House.But, but, but: McCarthy and Cheney have been at odds publicly since she both voted in favor of Trump's second impeachment and blamed him for the Jan. 6 assault.McCarthy initially faulted Trump for inciting the mob but later backed off and visited him at Mar a Lago as he sought the former president's help in winning back the House next year.In February, the House GOP conference held a secret ballot about whether to retain Cheney in her current role and she won overwhelmingly, 145-61.A Cheney spokesperson declined to comment on Banks' criticisms. While Cheney says she also is committed to regaining Republican control of the House in 2022, she has noted Trump lost the White House in 2020, while the GOP also lost control of the Senate.The other side: “Whatever conference decides we should do it quickly because I don’t think anyone believes this dynamic is particularly healthy right now," said Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio). "As for me, I think having diverse perspectives in leadership is important. It means we can have a bigger tent such that we aren’t turning people away from the party who would otherwise be inclined to support us. Given that we are completely out of power, we need to be responsibly adding as many voices and voters as possible, not subtracting them.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Black bear kills and partially eats woman on footpath in Colorado

    A female bear and its cubs were later shot

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • G-7 ministers to hold first in-person talks in 2 years

    Foreign and development ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations will be meeting in London this week in their first face-to-face discussions in two years, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holding talks with British host Dominic Raab later Monday. The withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and a post-Brexit trade deal are likely to feature in the discussions between Blinken and Raab. A possible prisoner exchange deal with Iran is also likely to feature in their talks.

  • Large fuel truck fire in Kabul kills seven - officials

    KABUL (Reuters) -Gasoline tanker trucks burst into flames in Kabul overnight, killing at least seven people and starting large fires that caused power cuts to some parts of the Afghan capital, officials said on Sunday. The tankers were parked in northern Kabul and burst into flames late on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Interior. Tariq Arian, the ministry of interior spokesman, said authorities were still investigating how the fire started and did not yet know the cause, but he ruled out a "terrorist incident."

  • US begins final military withdrawal from Afghanistan

    The Biden administration hopes to bring home all troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, 2021, ending America’s longest war.

  • CNN's Jake Tapper questions why Biden is still wearing a mask outside even after a change in CDC guidelines

    Jake Tapper asked senior Biden advisor Anita Dunn why the president was still wearing face masks outdoors despite the newest CDC guidelines.

  • 71-year-old man punched in face, police search for suspect

    Video shows the suspect, who can be seen holding something in one hand, swinging at the 71-year-old man from behind with his other hand.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks in Renewable Energy

    These renewable energy stocks are growing at a rapid rate and are perfectly poised to benefit from the trend.

  • Prosecutors seek tougher prison sentence for Derek Chauvin

    Former Minneapolis police officer could face up to 40 years in prison for George Floyd’s murder

  • Olympia Dukakis, Moonstruck Actress and Oscar Winner, Dead at 89

    Stage and screen actress Olympia Dukakis, who won an Oscar for her turn in 1988’s Moonstruck, has passed away. She was 89. Dukakis died Saturday morning, with news of her passing shared by her brother, Apollo Dukakis, on Facebook. “My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City,” he wrote. “After […]

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway faces headwinds as shareholders look to its future

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some Berkshire Hathaway shareholders are grappling with how Warren Buffett's conglomerate will handle a thicket of post-pandemic challenges, including looming inflation, a dearth of acquisitions and demands for more environmental and social disclosures. Making money at Berkshire used to be like "shooting fish in a barrel, but that's gotten harder," Buffett's long-time business partner Charlie Munger said at the conglomerate's annual meeting on Saturday. Investors have long been happy to bet on Buffett outperforming markets, and many remain confident Berkshire's growth will pick up if the U.S. economy continues roaring back from its pandemic-induced slump.

  • Woman who groomed 15-year-old boy jailed for four years

    Holton, from Worcester, was jailed for four years at Worcester Crown Court on Saturday.

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’