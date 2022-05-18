Trump-Backed Conspiracist Wins GOP Primary
A far-right election denier, backed by Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor.
A far-right election denier, backed by Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little beats GOP primary challenge from Trump-backed lieutenant governor
Missouri’s U.S. Senators had split responses to Biden’s call to reject replacement theory — Roy Blunt rejected it outright, Josh Hawley mostly rejected the question.
A Republican congressman whom Donald Trump once called a “third rate Grandstander” and a “disaster” for Kentucky coasted to victory Tuesday in his primary election.
But the Pentagon inspector general does not recommend any firings or adverse actions in response to the infractions.
"I'd like to sit down with Elon myself, one-on-one, and show him ... This is what they did," Lindell said in a video posted to his Facebook page.
Trader reaction to $1808.20 is likely to determine the direction of the June Comex gold market into the close on Monday.
PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) -Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday, underscoring the former president's clout in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman, lost his bid for a second term after angering party leaders with a dizzying string of self-inflicted scandals. Pennsylvania state Senator Doug Mastriano, who has amplified Trump's false claims of 2020 voter fraud and marched on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will face Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a governor's race that could have major implications for abortion rights and election integrity.
Miles Taylor says the Republican Party can't be saved.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Republican politicians have played a part in bringing the far-right conspiracy theory to mainstream audiences.
The former president's endorsement didn't do much for Janice McGeachin's bid to unseat incumbent Brad Little in Idaho's gubernatorial primary
In one video, a group of men were shown lying on beds in a room, and two spoke briefly to camera. In a second video, a man with a head wound said he was being well fed and looked after, and was not under any physical or psychological pressure. Russia said earlier that a total of 959 Azovstal fighters had surrendered since Monday, including 80 wounded men who were being treated at Novoazovsk in the breakaway Donetsk republic.
A Fort Lauderdale man has been arrested in the rape of a 14-year-old girl on Tuesday in a backyard, according to police.
A recent investigation found the Fox News host had peddled the conspiracy theory hundreds of times since he took over a prime time spot in 2016.
The hard-right media commentator saw a last-minute bump in the polls, but she only finished third in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate contest.
Supposedly it will take on the Corvette…
The man called his children and told them he was lost before disappearing.
The Michigan Department of State indicated these candidates had outstanding fees or late reports, but signed forms indicating they did not.
Fourth-round RB Zamir White will be only Raiders draft pick to take part in NFLPA Rookie Premiere
The right-wing personality said the fiction that immigrants are replacing white Americans is "indeed a policy of the Democrat Party."
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO The Russian invaders are afraid of night "guerrilla warfare", and they are beginning to learn the Ukrainian language. Source: Security Service of Ukraine Details: In their telephone conversations with each other, the occupiers complain about being constantly attacked by Ukrainian defenders in Zaporizhzhia.