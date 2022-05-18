Trump-Backed Conspiracist Wins GOP Primary

Reuters

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) -Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday, underscoring the former president's clout in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman, lost his bid for a second term after angering party leaders with a dizzying string of self-inflicted scandals. Pennsylvania state Senator Doug Mastriano, who has amplified Trump's false claims of 2020 voter fraud and marched on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will face Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a governor's race that could have major implications for abortion rights and election integrity.