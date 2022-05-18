Trump-Backed Doug Mastriano Wins Pennsylvania GOP Primary for Governor

Pennsylvania state senator Doug Mastriano, who secured former President Trump’s endorsement just a few days ago, was declared the victor in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday night.

Mastriano defeated a crowded field of eight challengers, including second-place contender former U.S. Representative Lou Barletta, who endorsed Trump in 2016.

Just as he backed Ohio Republican Senate candidate J. D. Vance after his prospects improved, Trump endorsed Mastriano late in the game last week seemingly once he started leading in the polls.

Over the last month, Mastriano had been tag-teaming on the campaign trail with Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette who, after trailing behind Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz, surged ahead in the polls for the nomination. On Saturday, Mastriano held a joint event in Bucks County with Barnette.

While his political trajectory has taken a sharp MAGA turn, in the state senate Mastriano spearheaded initiatives that fell within the conservative mainstream. In 2019, he sponsored legislation that would would ban abortions in Pennsylvania in cases where a physician can detect a fetal heartbeat, proving himself ahead of the curve of Republican-controlled states such as Texas and Florida that only recently introduced such measures.

