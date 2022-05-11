Trump-backed House Republican defeats GOP colleague in West Va. primary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Jackson, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alex Mooney
    American politician
  • David McKinley
    American politician
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. His primary opponent, Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., voted for it. The primary contest May 10 is coming down to infrastructure and former President Donald Trump&#39;s endorsement.
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. His primary opponent, Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., voted for it. The primary contest May 10 is coming down to infrastructure and former President Donald Trump's endorsement.

WASHINGTON – A Donald Trump-backed House Republican defeated a GOP colleague in a heated West Virginia congressional primary Tuesday, an intra-party battle that turned on Trump and on Republican opposition to President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill.

Victorious U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W. Va., who played up his endorsement by Trump throughout the campaign, also attacked fellow Rep. David McKinley for his support of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package opposed by most Republican lawmakers.

“West Virginia deserves a true conservative in Congress," Mooney said before a telephone town hall with Trump last week.

The race represented a clear win for a Trump-style Republican over a GOP lawmaker known for bipartisan outreach and again underscored the potential strength of an endorsement from the ex-president.

The Associated Press called the race for Mooney about two hours after West Virginia polls closed.

Learn more: US House race in West Virginia pits the clout of Trump against the importance of infrastructure

The two GOP congressmen faced off in a new district created because the state's population loss caused West Virginia to lose one of its previous three U.S. House seats.

Trump endorsed Mooney back in November, citing the congressman's vote against the "horrendous" infrastructure bill and his opposition to creation of a special committee to investigate the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

McKinley, a civil engineer, has said he voted for the infrastructure bill because too many of the state's roads and bridges have not repaired for more than 50 years. "We needed it," he said at one point during the campaign.

The Trump factor: Ohio primary election recap: Trump-endorsed Vance wins GOP Senate race; Ryan tops Democrats

In radio ads played across West Virginia, Trump blasted McKinley as a RINO – "Republican In Name Only" – for backing an infrastructure bill that "wasted hundreds of billions of dollars."

Trump and Mooney also criticized McKinley for at one point supporting a plan to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the pro-Trump insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

While Trump backed Mooney, another prominent West Virginia Republican – Gov. Jim Justice – backed McKinley, saying the infrastructure bill is helping the state. McKinley also called on help from a local Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin.

Mooney, meanwhile, enjoyed support from conservatives nationwide, including the former president.

The West Virginia race came a week after a primary in Ohio, where Trump's endorsement helped propel author and businessman J.D. Vance to the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate seat.

Contributing: Candy Woodall

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump-backed House Republican defeats GOP colleague

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump-backed candidates show mixed performance in West Virginia, Nebraska primaries

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A West Virginia candidate for U.S. Congress backed by Donald Trump was projected to win his Republican primary contest on Tuesday, while voters in Nebraska rejected the former president's request to unseat an incumbent House Republican. Tuesday's elections are part of a series of nominating contests that will set the stage for Nov. 8 elections in which Republicans are favored to win control of at least one chamber of Congress, which would give them the power to bring Democratic President Joe Biden's legislative agenda to a halt. In West Virginia, Edison Research projected that Alex Mooney, Trump's preferred candidate, would defeat rival David McKinley.

  • Trump-Backed Lawmaker Ousts GOP Colleague in West Virginia

    Bill ClarkIn a bitterly personal primary duel between two West Virginia GOP congressmen, voters in this MAGA-wild state stayed true to form: They voted for the one Donald Trump endorsed.On Tuesday night, Rep. Alex Mooney, the Trump-backed Republican, defeated Rep. David McKinley, leading by a comfortable margin as the Associated Press called the primary election a little after 9 p.m. EDT.The head-to-head between the Republican incumbents was the result of the once-a-decade redistricting process,

  • Nebraska governor, West Virginia primaries offer Trump chance for more GOP wins

    ​​Polls have closed in West Virginia, where former President Donald Trump is hoping to further demonstrate his power in GOP primaries Tuesday.

  • Reproductive Justice Groups Plan May 14 Rallies Nationwide To Support Abortion

    The protests, organized by Planned Parenthood and others, will take place in dozens of cities across the country, from New York to Chicago to Los Angeles.

  • Trump tells court he lost phones linked to alleged fraud by his company

    Ex-president says he no longer has Trump Organization-issued phones as New York attorney general investigates company Activist organization Rise And Resist protested outside the New York county supreme court, on 25 April. Photograph: Gina M Randazzo/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock Asked by the New York attorney general to turn over personal cellphones to aid her investigation of alleged fraud at his company, Donald Trump said he had lost them. In an affidavit filed as part of an attempt to stop

  • Chet Hanks Leaves Ziwe Speechless With Odd Joker Impersonation

    In an interview, the "Showtime" host also asked Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son if he wanted to apologize for "cultural appropriation."

  • War in Ukraine: Russia blasts port of Odesa in attempt to disrupt supplies

    Russia pummeled the vital port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, in an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments as Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared to suggest the country could expand its war aims.

  • Trump-backed Mooney projected winner in West Virginia Republican House primary, delivering the former president another win

    Of the numerous primary races held Tuesday, two resonated beyond state politics: the Republican gubernatorial primary in Nebraska and the 2nd Congressional District Republican primary in West Virginia. In the rare matchup between two incumbent lawmakers in West Virginia, ABC News has projected Rep. Alex Mooney the winner. Rep. David McKinley faced off against Mooney and three other challengers in the primary.

  • Mooney wins West Virginia primary, handing Trump another win

    Rep. Alex Mooney on Tuesday was projected to win the GOP primary in West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, defeating Rep. David McKinley and handing former President Trump another win. The Associated Press called the race at 9:12 p.m. ET. Mooney, a hardline member of the House Freedom Caucus, ran largely on his firebrand conservatism and Trump’s…

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Dipped on Monday

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) took a hit on Monday, declining as much as 3.7%. The stock's decline worsens a sharp year-to-date decline as investors worry about the social media company's ability to return to strong revenue growth rates. While this theme could be behind some of the stock's pullback on Monday, it was likely mainly driven by bearishness in the overall market.

  • My Best FAANG Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Alphabet missed earnings estimates on the bottom line, Meta Platforms posted its slowest sales growth as a public company, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) turned in its first quarterly loss since 2015. In the first quarter, Amazon's revenue grew just 7% to $116 billion, and online store sales actually fell 3%. On the bottom line, the retail titan posted a net loss of $3.8 billion -- its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Ohio GOP primary winner J.R. Majewski once displayed a 19,000-square-foot 'Trump 2Q2Q' sign on his lawn in an apparent reference to QAnon: report

    J.R. Majewski, who won the GOP primary for Ohio's 9th congressional district on May 5, has often praised and defended the QAnon movement online.

  • RESULTS: Nebraska candidates face off in congressional primaries

    Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District will once again be one of the nation's hotly contested seats this November.

  • DeSantis signs law to require Florida teach lessons on 'victims of communism'

    Calling it a “blockbuster day for freedom,” Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to require public-school students to observe “Victims of Communism Day."

  • Exclusive-Biden sidelined global energy partners with record emergency oil release -sources

    The United States announced a record-sized release of emergency crude oil reserves in March without consulting partners in the International Energy Agency, leaving them scrambling to match with releases of their own, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Unilateral action by Washington to address global supply or price issues risks undermining the U.S. relationship with the IEA, the world's energy watchdog that normally oversees international releases from emergency stockpiles, and could raise questions about the continued relevance of the group. The Paris-based IEA, which groups together 31 mostly industrialized countries, was established after the 1973 oil price shock to ensure continuous energy supplies to its members in the event of an embargo, war, or devastating storm.

  • Trump wanted to court-martial the retired Navy SEAL who led the bin Laden raid for criticizing him, former defense chief says

    Mark Esper writes that Trump said retired Navy admiral William McRaven was "so disloyal" because they occasionally criticized the president.

  • ‘Alarm bells going off’: Pennsylvania Republicans plot to stop Mastriano

    Republicans are increasingly worried that a ticket led by gubernatorial frontrunner Doug Mastriano could lead to defeat in November.

  • 1 in 3 fears immigrants influence US elections: AP-NORC poll

    With anti-immigrant rhetoric bubbling over in the leadup to this year's critical midterm elections, about 1 in 3 U.S. adults believes an effort is underway to replace U.S.-born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains. About 3 in 10 also worry that more immigration is causing U.S.-born Americans to lose their economic, political and cultural influence, according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to fear a loss of influence because of immigration, 36% to 27%.

  • Stacey Abrams Lands $1M Donation From George Soros

    Stacey Abrams’s campaign for Georgia governor is in line for a seven-figure fundraising boost, but it has to wait a bit for the check to clear. George Soros, the billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist, is donating $1 million to Abrams’ campaign, but she won’t be able to spend any of the money until she’s officially crowned as the Democratic nominee for the seat, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The hold-up is because of a new law that Georgia’s GOP-controlled General Assembly passe

  • Supreme Court leak raises concerns over Asian stereotypes used in sex-selective abortion bans

    Amid discussions over reproductive rights, Asian American organizers and scholars emphasize that restrictions based on erroneous racial stereotypes have long