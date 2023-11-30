Trump backs Adams and Cuomo after they’re hit with sex suits like him

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on New York City Mayor Eric Adams and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to join him in fighting the state law that allowed women to sue all three leaders for long-ago alleged sexual assaults.

Trump called New York's Adult Survivors Act “totally unfair and unconstitutional” because it extended until last week the deadline to file sex assault suits such as the ones Adams and Cuomo were recently hit with.

“I hope that Mayor Eric Adams, Andrew Cuomo, and all of the others that got sued based on this ridiculous law where someone can be sued decades later, and with no proof, will fight it on being totally unfair and UNCONSTITUTIONAL,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

Adams was sued just before the new deadline by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her in 1993. He denies knowing the woman.

Cuomo, who resigned amid a sex scandal in 2021, was hit with a lawsuit filed by Brittany Commisso, his former executive assistant, who accuses him of sexual harassment and unwanted touching.

Cuomo’s attorney derided the suit as a “cash grab” and notes an Albany prosecutor declined to prosecute the criminal charge filed by Commisso in 2021, citing a lack of evidence.

Trump says the suits filed against the two prominent Democrats should help them understand why he has railed against the law for years.

The ex-president was successfully sued by columnist E. Jean Carroll over a sexual attack in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, citing the Adult Survivors Act.

A jury found him liable for the assault and defamation, and ordered him to pay $5 million in damages but Trump continues to claim it’s a hoax. He faces another trial to determine further damages for defaming Carroll during his time in the White House.

“I got sued, decades later ... by a woman – I HAD NO IDEA WHO SHE WAS,” Trump wrote. “It was a made up fairytale that was brought and funded by political operatives for purposes of Election Interference.”

Adams has said he is a strong supporter of the Adult Survivors Act and emphatically rejected Trump’s efforts to tie their cases together or claim common cause, a spokesperson said.

Cuomo had no comment on Trump’s remarks, a spokesperson said.

In all, more than 3,700 legal claims had been filed under the law, which was primarily designed to give a window for child sex abuse victims to sue over alleged attacks they may have suppressed or not felt comfortable discussing openly.

Many of the last few cases have come in recent days against big-name celebrities and politicians such as Adams and Cuomo.

