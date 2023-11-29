Trump backs Adams, Cuomo in sexual misconduct lawsuits

Former President Donald Trump expressed his support for New York Mayor Eric Adams and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the pair face new lawsuits from women alleging sexual misconduct — in Adams' case, a claim that dates back decades.

On Truth Social early Wednesday, Trump said he hopes Adams, Cuomo and “all of the others that got sued based on this ridiculous law where someone can be sued decades later, and with no proof, will fight it on being totally unfair and UNCONSTITUTIONAL.”

Trump was referencing Adult Survivors Act lawsuits, which surfaced last week as the New York legislation was expiring. The act gave victims of sexual assault two years to sue over past assaults that would previously have been barred by the statute of limitations.

Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021 amid allegations that he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women, faces a lawsuit from a former aide whose criminal case was dropped by Albany County prosecutors. Adams was sued by a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 1993. The mayor, through a spokesperson, denied knowing the plaintiff, whose name was being withheld by POLITICO.

Trump has faced several allegations of sexual misconduct over the years. A New York jury earlier this year found Trump liable for battery and defamation after the writer E. Jean Carroll accused him of assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996. The jury awarded Carroll $5 million.

“I got sued, decades later (she has no idea when her made up event took place!), by a woman - I HAD NO IDEA WHO SHE WAS. It was a made up fairytale that was brought and funded by political operatives for purposes of Election Interference,” Trump wrote.