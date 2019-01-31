Trump backs down in US intelligence chiefs row after admitting he hadn't read 'complete' testimony on Iran and North Korea

Donald Trump has walked back his criticism of US intelligence chiefs just a day after suggesting they should "go back to school" for being "extremely passive and naive" about the national security threat he says Iran and other foreign adversaries pose to the United States.

Mr Trump's earlier taunts came in response to congressional testimony from his intelligence chiefs this week, where they appeared to contradict much of the president's foriegn policy views on the dangers posed by Iran, North Korea, and Isis.

"Just concluded a great meeting with my Intel team in the Oval Office who told me that what they said on Tuesday at the Senate Hearing was mischaracterized by the media - and we are very much in agreement on Iran, ISIS, North Korea, etc. Their testimony was distorted press," Mr Trump tweeted on Thursday.

He continued: "I would suggest you read the COMPLETE testimony from Tuesday. A false narrative is so bad for our Country. I value our intelligence community. Happily, we had a very good meeting, and we are all on the same page!"

Mr Trump has frequently disagreed with the intelligence community on major national security issues since taking office over two years ago.

That has included public feuding over the intelligence community's finding that Russia had worked to tilt the 2016 presidential presidential election in the president's favour.

Most recently, the row has centred upon Mr Trump's efforts to negotiate an end to North Korea's nuclear weapons testing, his decision to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear agreement, and his announcement that he plans on removing US troops from their deployments in Syria.

During that testimony, director of national secuirty Dan Coats and CIA director Gina Haspel presented the Worldwide Threat Assessment report, and indicated that there is some daylight between US intelligence agencies and Mr Trump on key national security issues.

Mr Coats said North Korea is “unlikely to give up” all of it nuclear weapons stockpiles, just before Mr Trump is set to hold a second summit with the country to negotiate that very goal.

“We currently assess North Korea will seek to retain its [weapons of mass destruction] capability and is unlikely to completely give up its nuclear weapons and production capability,” Mr Coats said.

He continued to tell congressional leaders that US intelligence has determined Iran is “currently undertaking the key nuclear weapons-development activity”, even though Mr Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear agreement citing ongoing weapons testing as justification.

As for Syria, Mr Coats challenged the president’s declaration that the Isis had been defeated. Mr Trump said the US and its allies had beaten the terror group in justifying his decision to pull US troops from Syria, but the report presented by Mr Coats and Ms Haspel appeared to undercut that argument.

ISIS “still commands thousands of fighters in Iraq and Syria”, the Worldwide Threat Assessment report said.