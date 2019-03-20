Trump Backs Public Release of Mueller Report

President Trump on Wednesday said he supports making Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report public, predicting that it will not contain damning revelations about his 2016 campaign’s connections to Russia.

“Let it come out. Let people see it,” the president told reporters at the White House. “Let’s see whether or not it’s legit.”

Mueller is required to provide Attorney General William Barr with “a confidential report explaining the prosecution or declination decisions reached” at the conclusion of his investigation. Afterward, Barr must brief Congress on the report. Barr has not said precisely how much of the report he will release to lawmakers and the public, but assured Congress during his confirmation hearings that he aims “to provide as much transparency as I can consistent with the law.” Trump said last month that such decisions would be left “totally up to” Barr.

Mueller’s investigation of the Trump campaign’s ties to Moscow is approaching the two-year mark, and he is expected to wrap it up in the coming weeks. 34 individuals have already been indicted for a variety of crimes in connection with the probe, including former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen, , long-time Trump adviser Roger Stone, and former national-security adviser Michael Flynn.

