Trump backs request for live broadcast of election interference trial

Former President Donald Trump on Friday argued in favor of allowing his upcoming federal trial on election interference charges to be televised live. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump wants live televised coverage of his federal trial on charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, according to a new court filing.

Trump, in a court brief filed late Friday, argued he's been denied his constitutional rights and is subject to a coordinated effort to undermine his bid for president.

His attorneys wrote the American public wants to watch the televised proceedings rather than "rely on biased, secondhand accounts coming from the Biden Administration and its media allies."

Trump's court filing was in support of a request by several media companies to televise the trial. Federal court rules prohibit broadcasting criminal court proceedings.

"The prosecution wishes to continue this travesty in darkness," Trump's attorneys said. "President Trump calls for sunlight. Every person in America, and beyond, should have the opportunity to study this case firsthand and watch as, if there is a trial, President Trump exonerates himself of these baseless and politically motivated charges."

Trump, widely seen as the likely 2024 Republican presidential nominee, is facing four criminal prosecutions and other civil trials. He has been placed under a gag order in the federal election fraud trial that prohibits him from using social media. Trump argues the gag order infringes on his right to free speech and hinders his presidential campaign.