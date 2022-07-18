Trump Was Bait in New York Duo's Alleged $27 Million Investment Fraud

(Bloomberg) -- Two New York state residents were charged in a $27 million fraud in which they allegedly promised foreign nationals visas, big returns on investments and access to powerful politicians like then-president Donald Trump.

Sherry Xue Li and Lianbo Wang, of Oyster Bay, were arrested on Monday and charged with wire fraud conspiracy, money-laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the United States by obstructing the administration of federal campaign finance laws.

US Attorney Breon Peace in Brooklyn said the two, both naturalized US citizens, enticed their victims to invest in a series of fake businesses, including a sham real estate investment, while making illegal donations to campaigns.

“We allege Li and Wang promised investors green cards, access to political figures, and dividends on their money,” Peace said in a statement. “Tens of millions of dollars came in from investors and straw donors, who expected their money would bear fruit. However, only one promise came to fruition, the access to political power. Foreign money pollutes our immigration and democratic processes, and we must do all we can to protect them.”

Li, Wang and their foreign national guests attended a June 28, 2017, fundraiser and posed for photographs” with Trump, according to the statement. The two charged 12 foreign nationals $93,000 each for admission to the fundraiser and used that money to make $600,000 in unlawful political campaign contributions to the committee that hosted the event, the US claims.

The government alleges that the defendants hooked many of their victims by assuring them that a $500,000 investment would get them lawful permanent residence in the US through a special visa program. The pair raised about $16.5 million that way, as well as about $11 million from a phantom initial public offering of stock, according to prosecutors.

Li and Wang appeared before a US magistrate judge later on Monday. Lawyers for the two couldn’t be immediately reached for comment on the charges.

Prosecutors asked that both Li and Wang be held without bail, arguing they pose “a significant flight risk” due to the seriousness of the alleged crimes and the evidence against them. In addition, both have “significant and longstanding ties” to China, while Wang also has ties to the United Arab Emirates, with no extradition treaties with the US if they fled.

Prosecutors said Li’s Oyster Bay home couldn’t be used as collateral to secure a bond because some of the proceeds earned in the alleged fraud was used to pay the mortgage.

The case is US v. Sherry Xue Li and Lianbo Wang, 22-mj-756, US District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

