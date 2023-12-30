Trump ballot eligibility also under challenge in multiple states after Maine ruling
Maine's secretary of state on Thursday ruled that former President Donald Trump is unqualified to be on the state's primary ballot due to his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, while her counterpart in California ruled the opposite, declining to remove Trump's name from the ballot there. There are similar pending challenges from Trump critics in several other states. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.