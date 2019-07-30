Christopher Metzler

Politics,

"Perhaps Cummings and Baltimore’s elected leaders should take a hard look at the policies they’ve been pushing for so long."

FACT: Baltimore Is Now More Dangerous than 99.2% of Cities in the U.S.

We’ve entered the height of racial insanity.

I’m sure you’ve heard about it in the news. President Donald Trump tweeted to Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., calling him out for failing the city of Baltimore and focusing instead on the Mexican border.

This has caused quite an uproar, sending both politicians and the media alike sprinting to one side or the other.

Many people—including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.—claim that Trump’s going after Cummings was an act of racism. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

Cummings, whose chairmanship of the House Oversight and Reform Committee has antagonized the president this year, has represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District since 1996. The people of Baltimore first elected him to the seat over a quarter of a century ago.

Baltimore has been on the decline for just as long. The once-bustling port city has become almost unrecognizable, becoming one of the most crime-ridden cities in America.

The Washington Post, The New York Times, and other media outlets have noted Baltimore’s sky-high crime rates this year, calling it a “tragedy.” With over 2,000 violent crimes per 100,000 people in the year 2017, Maryland’s largest city is no stranger to deadly gun violence, domestic abuse, rape, and other horrific crimes.

Baltimore is now more dangerous than 99.2% of cities in the United States.

