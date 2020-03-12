Embattled Trump Blames Europe for Coronavirus in the U.S., Bans Travel

President Donald Trump sought to sooth the nation’s rising fears over the spread of the coronavirus with an Oval Office address on Wednesday evening. But his speech delivered more uncertainty than reassurance after the markets reacted with strong disapproval and his own agencies and aides rushed to clarify what he had said.

At the heart of the address was an announcement from Trump that he was suspending all travel from Europe into the United States, with an exemption of those coming for the United Kingdom, in what was the most drastic step he has taken to date to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Blaming America’s current difficulties in handling the pandemic on Europe, Trump declared, at one point, “The EU failed.”

“Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow,” Trump said, speaking from the Oval Office. “We are at a critical time in the fight against the virus.”

But it was unclear why the UK would be exempted as, among other things, its health minister currently has coronavirus. And no sooner had he made the declaration than questions were raised about how sweeping it was.

Following the address, the Department of Homeland Security issued a memo, saying that the president had signed a proclamation that banned entry to foreign nationals who had spent time in particular European countries in the last 14 days. It remained unclear whether the administration was also banning travel for Americans going into Europe as well, though subsequent memorandum suggested they were not. Trump himself said Americans who had “undergone appropriate screenings” would be allowed to travel to Europe, but there were no details as to what those screenings entailed.

At one point during his speech Trump said the restrictions would “apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo.” But officials in the White House backtracked on that statement, telling reporters that the prohibition was only on individuals transporting goods. The speech also appeared to catch health insurers off guard over claims that they had "agreed to waive all copayments for coronavirus treatments."

In his speech on Wednesday, Trump tried to wave off any idea that the United States was facing economic troubles stemming from the virus even as the Dow Jones, earlier in the day, tumbled into a bear market—more than 20 percent off of its Feb. 12 record high—and as layoffs related to the spread of disease began to register.

“We have the greatest economy anywhere in the world by far,” he said.

Shortly after he spoke, the Dow futures dropped dramatically.

The president did announce additional financial measures to help the downward market spiral. He said he would immediately provide capital and liquidity to firms affected by the coronavirus and would extend loans to states and territories most impacted by the outbreak. The president also called on Congress for immediate payroll tax relief and asked the Treasury Department to defer tax payments for certain individuals and businesses. Among the few policies he unveiled that were directly related to public health was an encouragement for nursing homes for the elderly to suspend all unnecessary visits.

It was, officials say, an inevitable wielding of executive power at this stage of the public-health crisis, which the World Health Organization officially declared a pandemic on Wednesday and which began on Wednesday night to upend American society in dramatic ways, with actor Tom Hanks announcing that he had contracted the virus, the National Basketball Association suspending its season after a star player tested positive as well, and a U.S. Senator announcing that her aide had the virus.

However, it comes courtesy of a president who has for weeks feverishly tried to delegitimize critics of his administration’s response and to smear media coverage of the pandemic as another “hoax” perpetrated by his political enemies.

Wednesday night’s speech was an attempt by the president and those around him, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, to ease the fears of the American public who seem to have grown increasingly concerned about the rising number of coronavirus deaths in the country and the mixed messaging from the government over how seriously to take the threat.