Democrats subpoena Gordon Sondland, key player in Ukraine controversy, after Trump blocks impeachment testimony

WASHINGTON – House Democrats on Tuesday subpoenaed Gordon Sondland, a U.S. ambassador involved in the Trump administration's dealings with Ukraine, after the State Department blocked his appearance before their impeachment inquiry.

Sondland, President Donald Trump's ambassador to the European Union, was scheduled to appear before a trio of committees Tuesday morning to answer questions about his role in pushing Ukraine's president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden. The subpoena demands that he appear before the panels on Oct. 16 and hand over key documents by Oct. 14.

Robert Luskin, Sondland's attorney, said the State Department directed him not to cooperate with the probe or appear before lawmakers.

"Early this morning, the U.S. Department of State directed Ambassador Gordon Sondland not to appear today for his scheduled transcribed interview before the U.S. House of Representatives Joint Committee," Luskin said.

Luskin said Sondland had agreed "to appear voluntarily ... in order to answer the committee’s questions on an expedited basis." But as a sitting U.S. ambassador, he is required to follow the State Department’s directive, Luskin said.

Democrats, in the subpoena, noted that Sondland was directed not to cooperate in a 12:30 a.m. voicemail — just hours before he was set to appear before the panels. His attorney informed lawmakers about two hours before his appearance.

"In light of Secretary Pompeo's direct intervention to block your appearance before our Committees, we are left with no choice but to compel your appearance at a deposition pursuant to the enclosed subpoena," chairmen of the three committees wrote to Sondland.

Trump defended the decision to prevent Sondland's testimony, saying the Democrats' inquiry is illegitimate.

"I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who leads the House Intelligence Committee, said the administration's move to block Sondland's testimony, as well as withhold relevant documents, is "strong evidence of obstruction" of justice.

"The ambassador has text messages or emails on a personal device, which have been provided to the State Department," Schiff said. "The State Department is withholding those messages, as well" as blocking Sondland's testimony.

Sondland traveled to Washington from his posting in Brussels, and the committee staff expected him to testify. Schiff said he had no indication before Tuesday morning that Sondland would be a "no-show." Luskin said Sondland still wants to cooperate.

"Ambassador Sondland believes strongly that he acted at all times in the best interests of the United States, and he stands ready to answer the committee’s questions fully and truthfully," he said.

A State Department spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

The State Department's decision to block Sondland from speaking to House investigators escalates the showdown between Congress and the White House over Democrats' demands for information on Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

"This is obstruction," tweeted Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va. "Sondland is a key witness to the President’s attempts to seek campaign interference from Ukraine. The President is obviously terrified of what Sondland might tell Congress. What else is the President hiding from the American people? This will not end here."

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., threatened to withhold Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's salary over the State Department's decision to block Sondland's testimony.

“While Democrats seek to understand the full scope of the president’s criminal actions, we refuse to bankroll those in his administration who hold witnesses hostage,” Pocan said in a statement Tuesday.

Republicans argued Trump was right to block Sondland's appearance before the House Democrats' impeachment probe.