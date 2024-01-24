Trump bashes Haley as he wins in New Hampshire

STORY: "'Wow, she's doing like a speech like, she won.' She didn't win. She lost," Trump said to a laughing crowd at a watch party in Nashua, New Hampshire. "Just a little note to Nikki. She's not going to win."

Haley has vowed to soldier on despite her loss, as Trump marches closer to a November rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden. She had hoped the politically moderate state's sizable cadre of independent voters would carry her to an upset win that might loosen Trump's iron grip on the Republican Party.

Instead, Trump will become the first Republican to sweep competitive votes in both Iowa - where he won by a record-setting margin eight days ago - and New Hampshire since 1976, when the two states cemented their status as the first nominating contests.