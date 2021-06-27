Trump bashes 'woke generals'

Former President Donald Trump criticized "woke generals" during his Ohio rally, an apparent swipe at Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley.

The former president slammed "woke generals" during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate. Miller is running a primary challenge to incumbent Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.

"I said to one of the generals who was a good general. He wasn't a woke general. Do you notice the woke generals we have?" he said. "This was a real general."

The former president said critical race theory, a philosophy that argues there is systemic racism in many U.S. institutions, is "being forced on our military," and Trump later alluded to "the real generals" helping to defeat the Islamic State early on in his term.

In a House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, Milley had a forceful response to previous lines of questioning from Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz and Michael Waltz, both from Florida, who had grilled Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on critical race theory in the military.

"On the issue of critical race theory, etc., a lot of us have to get much smarter on whatever the theory is. But I do think it's important, actually, for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read," Milley said. "I want to understand white rage, and I'm white."

Several others on the Right have condemned the concept of "woke" military training, arguing that those with conservative political views are not allowed to express themselves in the military.

"My Republican colleagues and I hear regularly from active duty and retired service members that even holding conservative values is now enough to endanger a service member’s military career," said Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee.

Trump, who is believed to be a potential 2024 contender, announced his first post-presidency rally earlier this month via his Save America political action committee.

"President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a major rally in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 7:00PM EDT," the PAC said in a statement.

The PAC said the rally in support of Miller "marks President Trump's first of many appearances in support of candidates and causes that further the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump's administration."

Ohio's 16th Congressional District, where Miller and Gonzalez are running, is Republican-leaning, with a partisan voter index of R+8, according to Cook Political Report. The district supported Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by more than 15 percentage points in the 2016 presidential election.

Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of the "incitement of insurrection" article of impeachment following the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol, saying Trump "helped organize and incite a mob that attacked the United States Congress in an attempt to prevent us from completing our solemn duties as prescribed by the Constitution."

Trump was previously impeached on two Ukraine-related charges in 2019 before being acquitted in the GOP-led Senate.

