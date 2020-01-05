‘Trump will bear full responsibility’: Iraq parliament votes to expel US troops as Iran issues dire warnings to White House

Iraq‘s parliament has voted to oust US and other foreign troops fighting Isis, delivering a blow to efforts to fight the jihadi group following Washington’s decision to assassinate Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike.

In neighbouring Iran, hundreds of thousands took to the streets of the country’s cities and towns to mourn Soleimani, demanding retaliation for the killing of the general by Donald Trump‘s administration .

Iraq’s parliament convened and quickly passed the preliminary vote not only for the removal of foreign troops but also to submit a complaint to the United Nations against the US for violating the country’s sovereignty, marking a nadir in relations between Washington and Baghdad – where the airstrike took place in the early hours of Friday.

“Despite the domestic and international challenges that we may face, this choice remains the best for Iraq,” Iraq’s caretaker prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, told lawmakers.

“Iraq lived without foreign forces in the period between 2011 and 2014 and its relationship with the US and any other party did not deteriorate.”

US forces in Iraq issued a statement saying they had “paused” anti-Isis efforts over the tensions with Iranian-backed forces a day after Nato nations declared they were pulling all troops out of the country.

​The killings, ordered by Mr Trump in response to attacks on US sites in Iraq by Iranian-backed militias, have roiled the already volatile Middle East and upped preparations for a long-dreaded war as diplomats frantically sought to defuse the crisis.

The bodies of Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes were transported to the Iranian eastern shrine city of Mashhad on Sunday for burial.

Video footage showed thousands of emotional, grieving Iranians swarming around a white truck carrying their bodies through the centre of the city in scenes reminiscent of the death of Iran’s revolutionary founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, some three decades ago.

Mashhad is the city where a late 2017 uprising against the government that turned into a nationwide series of protests began. Soleimani, a pillar of the establishment, was celebrated even in anti-regime hotspots gripped only weeks ago by protests demanding political change.

Earlier video footage from a helicopter showed a lengthy procession of Iranians dressed in black gathering stretched along a long boulevard through the streets of central Ahvaz, capital of a largely ethnic Arab southwestern Iranian province that has been the scene of scores of anti-government protests since late 2017.

City officials renamed Ahvaz’s international airport after the “martyr” Soleimani.

Iraqis carry a mock coffin as they march in a symbolic funeral procession (AFP) More

The commander of Iran’s clandestine overseas service was regarded as a popular figure in Iran, credited by many for helping to defeat Isis and respected for publicly declining to use his celebrity to pursue political office.

It remains unclear whether his killing will quell the nascent movement against the regime that Washington hawks who have Mr Trump’s ear had been counting on to topple it.

But for now, few inside Iran were speaking of the economic troubles that had sparked an uprising in November that left scores of people dead, as Iranian officials and some segments of the public sought revenge, and officials spoke of war.