Trump would beat every Democrat but Biden in Florida and Virginia, polls say

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump would beat every Democratic candidate in the swing states of Virginia and Florida except for former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a pair of polls from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy.

In a hypothetical matchup, Biden narrowly edges Trump in Florida by 2 percentage points, 47%-45%. Trump leads Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, 51%-42%; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, 49%-44%; and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 49%-45%.

Biden's lead over Trump is slightly wider in Virginia, where the former vice president leads the incumbent 49%-45%. The other Democrats trail the president in the state. The poll says Trump beats Warren 48%-44%, Sanders 51%-45% and Buttigieg 47%-45%.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll released this month said Trump beat every Democratic candidate, including Biden, in a national matchup.

Florida is an important swing state, narrowly deciding the 2000 election after a lengthy and controversial recount. It went for Trump in 2016 after backing President Barack Obama in 2012 and 2008.

Virginia has elected Democrats in recent statewide elections after years of being a red state,

"Over the last 30 years, Virginia has evolved from a state that leaned Republican in presidential elections, then, first, into a true swing state, but now has become one that clearly leans Democratic. Still, Democrats cannot completely take Virginia for granted as former Vice President Joe Biden is their only current candidate who is beating President Donald Trump," the Mason Dixon firm says in the introduction to its poll.

Larry Sabato, the director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, is not surprised by the results. Sabato tweeted that although Virginia may lean blue, it won't vote for just any Democrat.

"Identity of D nominee matters. People surprised by Mason-Dixon's results see VA as being deep Blue. It isn't," he wrote.

The election is next November. Some fundamentals can change. Overall, VA leans D, but it won't vote for just any D. Identity of D nominee matters. People surprised by Mason-Dixon's results see VA as being deep Blue. It isn't. https://t.co/arKcJhRNIg — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) December 31, 2019

Virginia voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Obama in 2012 and 2008. Before that, it went for every Republican nominee dating back to Richard Nixon in 1968.

The Virginia poll was conducted via telephone from Dec. 12-16, and the Florida poll was conducted from Dec. 11-16. Both have a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

