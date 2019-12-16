Trump is beating every Democratic candidate, poll shows — except for Joe Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the only Democratic presidential candidate to maintain a general election lead over President Trump, a new IDB/TIPP poll released Monday shows.

Biden, who is also holding on to a relatively comfortable lead over the Democratic field in the poll, is shown beating Trump by 5 percentage points. While that's decent news for the former vice president, Trump actually cut into Biden's lead from IDB/TIPP's previous poll last month. Still, it's a better look than Biden's top two challengers at the moment, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who fell behind the president after leading Trump by 7 and 8 percentage points in the November poll.









National General Election:



Biden 50 (+5)

Trump 45



Trump 48 (+1)

Sanders 47



Trump 47 (+1)

Bloomberg 46



Trump 46 (+2)

Buttigieg 44



Trump 49 (+5)

Warren 44



IBD/TIPP (A/B) Poll — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) December 16, 2019

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg also trailed Trump, but like Sanders and Warren remain within striking distance.

The IDB/TIPP Poll was conducted over the phone between Dec. 5-14. The sample includes responses from 905 adults and the margin of error is 3.3 percentage points. Read more at Investor's Business Daily.

