Trump begins settling scores with Republican opponents by endorsing a former aide's primary challenge to an Ohio congressman who backed impeachment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sophia Ankel
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
trump anthony gonzalez
Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (L) and Former President Donald Trump (R). Saul Loeb/AFP/ Pool via Getty Images

  • Trump has endorsed Max Miller, a primary challenger running against Ohio's Rep. Anthony Gonzalez.

  • Gonzalez is one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last month.

  • Trump has indicated he would play an active role on the campaign trail during the 2022 elections.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Donald Trump endorsed former aide Max Miller in his primary challenge against one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president last month.

Miller announced on Friday that he was launching a campaign against Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, a second-term congressman and former professional football player who has been a vocal opponent of Trump since the January 6 insurrection and voted to impeach him last month.

"Current Rep. Anthony Gonzalez should not be representing the people of the 16th District because he does not represent their interest or their heart," Trump said in a statement released Friday afternoon, according to Politico. "Max Miller has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Miller, who played a key role in Trump's 2016 and 2020 election campaigns, has not previously run for elected office. Politico reported last week he'd purchased a house in the northeast Ohio district to challenge Gonzalez.

"Max Miller is a wonderful person who did a great job at the White House and will be a fantastic Congressman," Trump continued in his statement, according to CNN. "He is a Marine Veteran, a son of Ohio, and a true PATRIOT."

The endorsement is an early sign of the former President's plans to play and an active role on the campaign trail during the 2022 midterm elections - something he had previously indicated.

"Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First," Trump said in a statement earlier this month, according to Fox News. "We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership."

Gonzalez, who easily won reelection in November after first winning the district in 2018, sparked outrage after becoming one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January.

But the congressman has continued to stand by his vote, telling reporters last month he is willing to lose his seat over the decision, according to CNN.

Following the January 6 Capitol riots, which resulted in the deaths of five people, Gonzales said of Trump: "He was not sorry to see his unyieldingly loyal vice president or the Congress under attack by the mob he inspired. In fact, it seems he was happy about it or at the least enjoyed the scenes that were horrifying to most Americans across the country," CNN reported.

Gonzalez isn't the only Republican who Trump may target heading into the 2022 mid-term elections.

Trump has his eyes on Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who also voted for the former president's impeachment and Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, whom Trump blamed for not doing enough to challenge his election loss in the state.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Why QAnon are pinning their last desperate hopes on Trump emerging as president on March 4

    QAnon's most devout followers believe bizarrely that former President Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 19th President on March 4, 2021.

  • Republicans sued over proxy voting in the pandemic. Now they're using it to speak at CPAC.

    Nearly two dozen Republicans attending CPAC in Florida have designated a proxy to vote on their behalf, citing the "ongoing public health emergency."

  • South Dakota AG May Have Been Reading Right-Wing Biden Conspiracies While Killing Man With His Car

    TwitterSouth Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg acknowledged during his interviews with police investigators last year that he was reading political articles—including a conspiracy theory-laden piece about Joe Biden—on his phone just before he struck and killed a pedestrian with his car.Ravnsborg is currently facing three misdemeanor charges, calls from Gov. Kristi Noem to resign, and impeachment proceedings for killing 55-year-old Joseph Boever on the side of a highway last year.Ravnsborg, who was returning from a political dinner on Sept. 12, initially told police after striking Boever that he thought he’d hit a deer and eventually left the scene of the incident. The following morning, however, Boever’s body was found. In videos released this week, interrogators can be seen informing the attorney general last September that Boever’s glasses were found inside his vehicle, revealing that the victim’s “face came through your windshield,” contradicting Ravnsborg’s claims that he was unaware he hit a man until the next day.The newly released videos also show investigators going through the top attorney’s phone records and revealing that Ravnsborg was scanning through websites while driving at night, settling on one article in particular just before he hit Boever.“At 10:20:49, you were on the Dakota Free Press site,” one investigator told the attorney general, in a clip first flagged by Media Matters research fellow Timothy Johnson. “These are all on your work phone. A minute later, you were on the RealClearPolitics website.”South Dakota AG Jason Ravnsborg was reading Joe Biden conspiracy theories at John Solomon's Just The News website while driving when he slammed into a man, killing him and hitting him so hard the man's face came through the windshield. (Ravnsborg claimed he thought he hit a deer) pic.twitter.com/Lz9dWb7SBa— Timothy Johnson (@timothywjohnson) February 26, 2021 “And then, about a minute later, this article was pulled up through the Just The News,” the interrogator continued, referencing the site founded by pro-Trump columnist John Solomon.The investigator, meanwhile, went on to note that the article in question was “about Joe Biden and something to do with China” and that Ravnsborg was on that link up to a minute before the accident, further asking the attorney general if he remembered reading this while driving.Ravnsborg contended that he remembered “looking at those” but that he then “set his phone down,” prompting the investigator to point out that this activity on his phone occurred only a minute or so before he called 911 to report the accident.“So the concern being is that before the time of impact, there was a time period that went by before you called 911,” the investigator pushed back. “You had to realize what was going on, come to a stop, get your bearings back about you, get out and look at the damage a little bit, figure out what the hell is going on, figure out where you are, call 911.”“So it’s reasonable to say that a minute or two minutes passed from impact to when you were on the phone with 911, right? That would be reasonable,” the interrogator concluded.The article in question, meanwhile, appears to have been a Just The News write-up of a right-wing documentary claiming that then-nominee Biden and his family had a long history of self-enrichment in China. During the final months of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump and his media allies attempted to make controversies surrounding Biden’s son Hunter a focal point of the campaign.The interrogators continued to grill Ravnsborg on his phone usage during the time of the fatal collision. While the attorney general insisted that he didn’t “remember reading the article” and that he believes he set his phone down before hitting Boever, the authorities expanded on the article’s content in more detail and showed he clicked the link to it. “It’s about some conspiracy with Joe Biden in China,” one investigator noted. “I guess I would say I glance at headlines a lot. I don’t read articles while I’m driving,” Ravnsborg replied, adding, “I’ve never heard of Just the News.”Fox News Parts Ways With John Solomon, Architect of Trump’s Ukraine ConspiraciesSolomon, meanwhile, has been a major player in the pro-Trump media ecosystem for years now. Following a long journalistic career that included stops at The Washington Times, Newsweek/The Daily Beast, and Washington Post, Solomon became the go-to “investigative reporter” for Fox News host Sean Hannity, who repeatedly amplified Solomon’s questionable reporting on the so-called liberal “deep state” plot against Trump.After his work was slapped with the “opinion” tag following newsroom complaints during his time at The Hill, Solomon eventually branched out on his own, founding the right-wing website Just The News in late 2019. He also came under scrutiny during Trump’s first impeachment hearing, when it was revealed that he had been in frequent contact with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Giuliani’s Ukrainian associates. The Hill’s editor-in-chief announced that Solomon’s columns on Ukraine, which helped fuel Giuliani’s Ukrainian dirt-digging efforts on Biden, would be placed under review.Solomon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'We're born Indian and we die white:' Indigenous leaders in California fear COVID deaths are going undercounted

    Native American leaders in California fear COVID-19 cases and deaths in their communities have gone unrecorded in county and state records.

  • Ted Cruz rants about comedians, late-night TV, and mask-wearing before shouting at people to 'just have fun' in wild CPAC speech

    "Orlando is awesome. It's not as nice as Cancún, but it's nice," Cruz said, referring to the scandal he sparked by leaving Texas for Mexico.

  • A 'Very on Brand' Golden Statue of Donald Trump Is Being Wheeled Around CPAC

    "This would be a good time for CPAC attendees to read the Second Commandment,” one Twitter user joked

  • Students from Rep. Madison Cawthorn's college said he used 'fun drives' to corner women with sexual advances, report says

    Two former resident assistants told BuzzFeed News they warned women in their dorms not to go on drives with Cawthorn because "bad things happened."

  • White supremacist sentenced to nearly 20 years in plot to bomb Colorado synagogue

    An avowed white supremacist was sentenced on Friday to 19-1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty months ago to a federal hate-crimes case stemming from a botched plot to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue in 2019. Richard Holzer, 28, appeared in a federal courtroom in Denver for a sentencing that capped an undercover FBI investigation of a plan to blow up Temple Emanuel in Pueblo, Colorado, the second-oldest synagogue in the state. Although the plot was thwarted, U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore said Holzer had sought “to terrorize the Jewish community” of Pueblo, a city of 112,000 residents about 100 miles south of Denver.

  • Proud Boys leader says he’s not sorry about Capitol riots

    This week, the leader of the far-right group the Proud Boys group came forward to make it clear he feels no remorse for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. During an interview broadcast by CNN Thursday night, Enrique Tarrio proudly acknowledged the Proud Boys’ role in the siege and also made it clear that he had no sympathy for the lawmakers who reportedly feared for their lives during the incident. Previously, Tarrio, who identifies as Afro-Cuban, posted a photo on the social media app Parler of House members hiding from extremist Trump supporters, along with the caption: “When the people fear the government, there is tyranny… When the government fears the people… There is liberty.”

  • Jim Jordan says Trump should lead GOP after keeping promises over four years in office

    Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, on what he expects former President Donald Trump to say in CPAC speech.

  • LeBron James to Ibrahimovic: 'I am the wrong guy to go at'

    Four-time NBA champion LeBron James hit back at Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Friday, saying there is no reason why he cannot have just as big an impact off the basketball court as he does on it.

  • Sen. John Cornyn, Gov. Greg Abbott — but not Ted Cruz —  to meet with Joe Biden in Texas

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, plan to join President Biden during the president's trip to Houston on Friday.

  • Tucker: Experts are scrambling to avoid humiliation for their pandemic response

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host examines the failures of politicians and health experts on COVID-19

  • Keith Urban Wanted to ‘Knock Out’ the Man Who ‘Whacked’ Nicole Kidman at the Opera

    Keith Urban almost had fighting words for a man who sat behind the country singer and his wife, Nicole Kidman, at all places: the opera. The altercation took place in January at the Sydney Opera House, and finally, we are getting Urban’s side to the story — and it’s just a misunderstanding about etiquette. Since […]

  • Ben Affleck says his divorce from Jennifer Garner and other 'life experience' shaped him into a better actor

    In a new interview as part of The Hollywood Reporter's Actor Roundtable series, Affleck spoke about Garner and the three kids they share.

  • Merkel says she won't take AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine because she's too old, as 1.4 million jabs are left unused

    The German chancellor said she wasn't eligible because the vaccine isn't approved for people over 65 in Germany.

  • Rep. Young Kim: 'I'm the future of the Republican Party'

    The NEXT: 21 to watch in 2021 —Representative Young Kim talks to Yahoo Finance about her goal of finding common ground and the future of the GOP.

  • 'Oath Keeper' Jessica Watkins denounced the extremist group but will stay in jail before her trial, judge says

    The ruling comes after Watkins requested pretrial release earlier this week due to safety concerns in jail related to her being transgender.

  • A TikTok doctor says wearing socks to bed helps you sleep faster, and the hack has proven to be effective

    Dr. Jess Andrade told her one million followers that wearing socks to bed cools the body down and sends a "time for bed" signal to the brain.

  • This United flight from Florida was just about to take off. Then came the pepper spray

    A United Airlines flight out of Southwest Florida International Airport ran into some trouble Monday afternoon, but it had nothing to do with mechanical issues or lack of face masks.