Trump Begs For New Plane
- Donald Trump45th President of the United States
A fundraising email from Donald Trump’s Save America PAC seeks donations for a new plane.
The appeal email said Trump planned to build a plane similar to the one he used while campaigning for president.
Incident occurred over Gulf of Mexico as former president returned to Florida from rally in New Orleans on Saturday night Donald Trump was flying with Secret Service agents, support staff and some advisers on a plane loaned by a Republican donor.
A plane carrying former President Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans on Saturday evening. A source said the plane experienced engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.
A plane carrying former U.S. President Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans on Saturday evening after experiencing an engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico, a source familiar with the matter confirmed on Wednesday. Other passengers included Secret Service agents, support staff and some of Trump's advisers.
A plane carrying former President Donald Trump was forced to make an emergency landing in New Orleans last weekend after suffering engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico. The details of the emergency landing, first reported by Politico, were confirmed Wednesday by a person familiar with the incident who was not authorized to speak publicly about it and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The engine failure occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday as the former president was traveling on a donor's private plane from a Republican National Committee donor retreat in New Orleans back to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.