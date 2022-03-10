Trump Begs For New Plane

The Guardian

P22, known as the Brad Pitt of his species, has been visiting residential neighborhoods and welcomed like a star P22, Los Angeles’s most famous big cat, is normally based in the Griffith Park area near downtown. Photograph: AP On Tuesday night, a quiet street in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles had a rare celebrity visitor. P22, the city’s most famous mountain lion, was spotted around 7pm on Berkeley Circle, about three and a half miles south of his home in Griffith Park. The National