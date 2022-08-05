Trump Begs Supporters to Donate for ‘Upcoming’ Lawsuit Against CNN

Cliff Hawkins/Getty

It’s been over a week since former President Donald Trump pledged that he would be filing a lawsuit against CNN.

Yet, instead of court documents being filed, Trump appears to be more preoccupied with begging followers to send in money to “support” the so far non-existent legal action.

“I’m calling on my best and most dedicated supporters to add their names to stand with me in my impending LAWSUIT against Fake News CNN,” a new fundraising email sent out from the ex-president on Friday said.

“Add your name IMMEDIATELY to show your support for my upcoming lawsuit against Fake News CNN,” the message declared, linking to a donations page.

That email titled “Let’s SUE CNN” was one of two CNN-inspired fundraising emails sent out on Friday.

A second email sent out hours later struck a similar urgent tune and said: “I’m going to look over the names of the first 45 Patriots who added their names to publicly stand with their President AGAINST CNN.”

Last Wednesday, the former president threatened to sue the cable network and sent CNN’s General Counsel David Vigilante and top CNN executive Chris Licht a letter titled, “Notice of Intent to Bring Civil Action for Defamation.”

“Without regard for President Trump’s genuine belief in his statements, CNN has published numerous articles characterizing him as a ‘liar’ and the purveyor of the ‘Big Lie,’” the Trump legal letter to CNN said.

The ex-president touting a potential CNN lawsuit comes as the Republican National Committee has said they will stop paying Trump’s legal bills upon him declaring his candidacy for president.

Neither CNN nor a Trump spokesperson returned The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Friday evening.

