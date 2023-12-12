If Trump believes he has immunity, he should work with prosecutor Jack Smith

I’m puzzled why former President Donald Trump and his most staunch acolytes, people like Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, Rep. Paul Gosar and the failed governor candidate Kari Lake, are not enthusiastically teaming up with Jack Smith, the special counsel prosecuting Trump on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election.

Really.

Smith is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to answer a question that could put Trump in the clear, end all his legal troubles, and tell every American who ever studied U.S. history at any level, in any school, that … we were lied to.

Because depending on how the justices rule, the biggest falsehood ever propagated on Americans could be that no one is above the law.

Supreme Court must answer this question

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, former President Donald Trump and special counsel Jack Smith.

Trump’s lawyers are arguing that he can’t be prosecuted for anything he did while in office.

Smith disagrees. And there is nothing in the law or the U.S. Constitution that says a president enjoys criminal immunity.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case involving Trump’s federal criminal charges, says Trump can be prosecuted. Trump’s attorneys are appealing that ruling.

Now, Smith wants the Supreme Court to answer the question.

Quickly. As it should.

In urging the court to take the case, Smith wrote, “A cornerstone of our constitutional order is that no person is above the law. The force of that principle is at its zenith where, as here, a grand jury has accused a former President of committing federal crimes to subvert the peaceful transfer of power to his lawfully elected successor.”

If court sides with Trump, he's off the hook

If the justices decide Trump is liable, a possible March trial can go forward. If they decide in Trump’s favor, he’s off the hook.

The weird thing is, Trump’s lawyers have not joined with Smith. Just the opposite.

And a number of Trump’s supporters don’t want the Supreme Court to get involved yet, either. They want the case to work its way through the appellate court. S.l.o.w.l.y.

Why?

Because if the case drags on past the 2024 election, and Trump happens to win, he could have his attorney general drop all charges against him.

Why Donald Trump does not want a trial

In other words, if Trump does not want a trial, perhaps because he’s afraid (or convinced) he’ll be found guilty.

His minions are afraid (or convinced) of that as well.

When Trump was federally indicted, Rep. Biggs tweeted, “Eye for an eye.”

Liz Cheney's dump Trump tour: Hits Phoenix in January

Kari Lake was more blunt. Speaking at a gathering in Georgia, she said, “I have a message tonight for Merrick Garland and Jack Smith and Joe Biden — and the guys back there in the fake news media, you should listen up as well, this one is for you.

“If you want to get to President Trump, you are going to have go through me, and you are going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me. And I’m going to tell you, most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA.”

She added, “That’s not a threat, that’s a public service announcement.”

If Trump is above the law, prove it

Given their apparent belief in Dear Leader’s innocence, and given the Trump-stacked Supreme Court, why not support Smith in asking the court to rule?

Get this thing over with quickly.

Back in 2016, then candidate Trump told an audience in Iowa, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”

His lawyers now seem to believe Trump should be able to do just that as president and not even be prosecuted. If that’s the case, they should be eager to join Smith in trying to get the Supreme Court to quickly and decisively answer the question.

Because if they’re correct, our school teachers can start telling the nation’s young students, “In America, no one is above the law … except Donald Trump.”

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Trump should work with prosecutor Jack Smith. Here's why