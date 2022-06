The New York Times

Even as national Democrats set off alarms over the threats posed by far-right Republican candidates, their campaign partners are pursuing an enormously risky strategy: promoting some of those same far-right candidates in GOP primaries in hopes that extremists will be easier for Democrats to beat in November. These efforts — starkest in the Central Valley of California, where a Democratic campaign ad lashed Rep. David Valadao, a Republican, for voting to impeach President Donald Trump — have prom