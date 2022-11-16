Trump bid nets tough reaction from some former media friends

17
DAVID BAUDER
·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Not all of his friends have abandoned him, but the harsh media reaction to former President Donald Trump's announcement that he's seeking the top office again illustrates that if he wants his old job back, he has a lot of convincing to do.

Just glance at some headlines: “Trump Shocks the World by Nearly Putting Us to Sleep,” said the RedState blog. “Old Mar-a-Lago Man Yells at Cloud,” said the American Conservative. “Donnie, Time to Go Away,” said Blue State Conservative. “Trump 3.0 is a Changed Man. He's a Loser,” said the Washington Examiner.

“No,” simply read the National Review headline.

And those are conservative organizations.

“I've been aggregating stories from right-wing media since 2017,” said Howard Polskin, founder of The Righting newsletter. “I've never seen Trump receive such negative coverage from these outlets. It's not only negative, some of the headlines are downright insulting to him.”

Consider Wednesday's epic troll from the New York Post, the newspaper owned by conservative media magnate Rupert Murdoch that has turned sharply against Trump since last week's midterm elections.

“Florida Man Makes Announcement,” was the headline running across the bottom of the front page, directing readers to an article on Page 26.

“There is nobody who knows better than Rupert Murdoch that the way to upset Donald Trump is not to say his name,” Maggie Haberman, reporter for The New York Times and author of “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,” said on CNN.

The FoxNews.com website midday Wednesday was dominated by a picture of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, showered in red, white and blue confetti. It illustrated an article about the “enthusiastic response” DeSantis received at a GOP event.

Readers needed to scroll down further for an article about Trump's announcement.

The Wall Street Journal, like Fox another Murdoch-controlled property, editorialized earlier in the week against another Trump run. But it played his announcement straight on Wednesday, giving it front-page play.

Trump's announcement coincided with Sean Hannity's prime-time program on Fox News Channel, far and away the most popular media outlet for conservative viewers — and proof that Trump still has friends in powerful places and that there’s a long way to go before the next election. Hannity interrupted Trump two-thirds of the way through the announcement speech — not to abandon him, but to praise him.

“This was an absolutely brilliant speech,” said Hannity guest Mike Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor. “The best I've heard in a long time.”

“It sounded presidential,” agreed analyst Joe Concha.

Fox then returned to the speech.

The Newsmax network aired Trump's speech in full. Its website later wrote that in making the announcement, the former president was “turning a deaf ear to establishment calls to hold off or Democrat efforts to stop him.”

CNN aired about a third of Trump's speech live on Tuesday night before cutting it off. Analyst Tim Neftali said “this is TelePrompter Trump,” noting that he seemed to lack the energy he usually shows at rallies.

“I have a feeling that the midterm is depressing him terribly,” Neftali said.

MSNBC talked about Trump, but didn't air the speech. Broadcast networks stuck with their regular programming.

Mainstream news outlets pulled no punches. In the lead to its announcement story, The Washington Post described Trump as “the twice-impeached former president who refused to concede defeat and inspired a failed attempt to overthrow the 2020 election culminating in a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

Similarly, the top to a story on NPR's website said Trump “tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power.”

A lengthy lead to The New York Times story said Trump's “historically divisive presidency shook the pillars of the country's Democratic institutions” and said he ignored the appeals of Republicans who blame him for the party's poor showing in the midterms.

In a news analysis, the Los Angeles Times said Trump “has reverted to a familiar tactic — meeting weakness with hubris.”

Away from the coasts, the Houston Chronicle led the paper with an account of Trump's announcement by The Associated Press. Neither the Charlotte Observer in North Carolina and Las Vegas Sun in Nevada mentioned Trump on their front pages, and the Chicago Tribune teased an article inside the paper.

Recommended Stories

  • Leading Republicans try to ignore Trump campaign launch

    Leading Republican officials on Wednesday sought to ignore Donald Trump's formal step into the 2024 presidential contest, insisting there were more pressing priorities as GOP leaders grappled with the fallout of a major midterm disappointment. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was much too early for Republicans to focus on the next presidential election when asked about a brewing GOP divide during a news conference the morning after Trump's announcement. Declining to say the former president's name, DeSantis, a potential Trump rival in 2024, said he was focused instead on Georgia's upcoming Senate runoff and his governing priorities in Florida.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses Trump controversy

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses Trump controversy

  • Oath Keepers defendant compares storming of U.S. Capitol to 'Black Friday'

    A member of the far-right Oath Keepers told a jury on Wednesday that she got "swept up" in the moment when she stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, comparing it to the same feeling shoppers get on Black Friday when they rush to buy flat-screen televisions. In at times emotional testimony, Jessica Watkins admitted to some of the crimes she is charged with and apologized to police officers for impeding them from doing their duties that day. But Watkins denied having any plans to breach the building or block Congress from certifying the election, and said she has frequently asked herself why she did it.

  • Trump 2024 is a recycled, diminished version of the 2020 candidate voters rejected | Editorial

    Opinion: There were plenty of recycled lines and campaign promises in Trump’s announcement, Herald Editorial Board writes.

  • Rishi Sunak will publish his tax returns within the next year

    Rishi Sunak has promised to publish his tax return within a year, meaning the public could get a greater insight into the scale of his personal wealth.

  • Florida LB Diwun Black dismissed from team, enters transfer portal

    Another Gator has been dismissed from the football team and is entering the transfer portal.

  • Trump criminal probes will proceed -- even as he's candidate

    Donald Trump's early announcement of his third White House bid won't shield the former president from the criminal investigations already confronting him as an ordinary citizen, leaving him legally and politically exposed as he seeks the 2024 Republican nomination. The Justice Department is pushing ahead with its probes. “I don’t think the department is going to hesitate as a result of Trump nominating himself and anointing himself as the first candidate in the 2024 election,” said former Justice Department prosecutor Michael Weinstein.

  • Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

    Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence as a staunch defender of the legitimacy of the last election and warned that her Republican rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, would be an agent of chaos.

  • Trump is 'incapable of winning elections' and gave an 'uninspiring' 2024 announcement, his former defense secretary Mark Esper says

    "He's done more to help the Democrats than he has Republicans," Mark Esper said of his old boss, Donald Trump.

  • Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the GOP needs a leader who doesn’t claim “victimhood” in an apparent jab at former President Trump, who repeatedly referred to himself as a “victim” during his Tuesday night speech announcing his run for president in 2024. “We need more seriousness, less noise, and leaders who…

  • Oath Keeper’s Last-Ditch Jan. 6 Defense: Blame Alex Jones!

    REUTERS/Jim BourgAn Ohio Oath Keepers leader took the stand in her own defense on Wednesday, doing her best to come across as a hapless Army soldier-turned-conspiracy theorist who was radicalized by consuming too much fringe media before she joined the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot last year.One potential problem: Jessica Watkins seemed to undercut her own story of de-radicalization before her testimony was through by indicating she still had (unfounded) suspicions about the 2020 election.“I feel like I w

  • Pete Buttigieg on Trump 2024 run: 'He can do whatever he likes'

    The Biden administration isn't ruffled by a potential Trump presidential run in 2024, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

  • Reaction from Central Valley following Donald Trump announcement

    Former President Donald Trump announced a third run for the White House Tuesday night.

  • Trump says he’s running in 2024

    Former president Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign during a speech at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 15.

  • Northern California man arrested, accused of deadly shooting during July drug deal

    The suspect was arrested while trying to re-enter California at the border with Mexico, deputies said.

  • DeSantis world on Trump's presidential announcement: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    Those close to the governor say he has not made a final decision yet — and that Trump’s White House bid won’t change DeSantis’ trajectory, at least for the next few months.

  • Trump's ex-CFO, at tax fraud trial, says company reaped big savings with perks

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's namesake company saved hundreds of thousands of dollars by paying longtime executive Allen Weisselberg's rent and other personal expenses instead of increasing his salary, Weisselberg testified on Tuesday at the company's tax fraud trial. Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's former chief financial officer, spoke about the savings during testimony as the prosecution's star witness. The Trump Organization has pleaded not guilty to charges in 2021 by the Manhattan district attorney that it hid executive perks from tax authorities for over 15 years, and falsely reported bonuses as non-employee compensation.

  • DeSantis fires back at Trump's escalating criticism: 'Check out the scoreboard'

    Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis responded for the first time to former President Donald Trump's escalating criticism, telling the press: "All that's just noise." As he spoke at Fort Walton Beach High School on Tuesday morning, DeSantis was asked by a reporter to comment on "some of the less than flattering comments" from Trump and about his expected 2024 announcement this evening. While he didn't address Trump's pending announcement, or the former president by name, DeSantis -- widely seen as a potential rival to Trump for the party's nomination -- said taking "incoming fire" is part of the job.

  • ‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Says It’s the ‘Exact Time’ for Merrick Garland to Indict Trump: He’s ‘a Wounded Animal’ (Video)

    The attorney general is already "a day late and a dollar short. He should've done that this morning, before this guy announces," she said

  • Child aboard Texas migrant bus to Philadelphia hospitalized

    Philadelphia emergency personnel took a child to the hospital on Wednesday from a bus that had just arrived carrying migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border, and city officials chastised Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending the bus without coordinating it in advance. A charter bus carrying 28 migrants arrived in the city early on Wednesday morning as part of an effort by the Republican Texas governor to draw attention to security at the U.S.-Mexico border. Abbott and some other Republican governors have been moving migrants to Democratic-controlled cities in the north.