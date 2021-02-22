Trump bid to stop tax records being handed over to New York prosecutors declined by Supreme Court

Chris Riotta
En esta foto de archivo, el ex presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, habla durante una conferencia de prensa en la Sala Brady Briefing de la Casa Blanca el 16 de septiembre de 2020, en Washington, DC. ((AFP via Getty Images))
The Supreme Court has declined a request from former President Donald Trump to withhold his tax records from the Manhattan district attorney after New York state prosecutors sought his personal and corporate tax returns.

The move serves a post-presidency defeat to Mr Trump, who has for years battled to keep his tax records private, and paves the way for a New York grand jury to review his long-sought financial records.

On Monday, the nation’s highest court refused to block a lower court ruling, which had previously declined the former president’s request.

In a statement shortly after news broke of the Supreme Court decision, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said: “The work continues.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

