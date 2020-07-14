As Trump and Biden battle, election officials are running out of time, money for November

Heading into Georgia’s primary June 9, McDuffie County Elections Director Phyllis Brooks had no choice but to assemble a last-minute crew to count votes.

Two of her three staffers were out with COVID-19. She had more than 2,500 absentee ballots to tally by hand

Brooks brought in a handful of county employees and hired teenagers to do the counting. There’s no money left in her election office budget. Not for poll workers. Not for extra hands to count what is likely to be a record number of mail-in ballots. Not even for stamps to send out the absentee ballots they expect to need.

Sixteen weeks before the presidential election, Brooks and hundreds of other cash-strapped elections supervisors across the nation are waiting to see how much state and federal money will come their way.

Experts said the coronavirus pandemic tacked on hundreds of millions of dollars in unexpected costs to this year’s election, and there are clear signs that an emergency federal infusion of $400 million made in March will fall far short of what’s needed.

Money buys the material to pull off a free and fair election, said Nathaniel Persily, an election law professor with Stanford Law School. This year, "local jurisdictions are literally relying on philanthropy to help pull off this election," he said, pointing to a Chicago nonprofit group that donated $6.3 million to five Wisconsin cities. "It's like we are holding a bake sale for our democracy."

A poll worker wears a sign asking voters to observe social distancing outside the Schuetze Recreation Center on April 7 in Waukesha, Wis. More

Dozens of interviews with election clerks, state officials and advocates by USA TODAY Network, Columbia Journalism Investigations and the PBS series "Frontline" reveal the country’s patchwork election system is fraying. A proposal to provide states an additional $3.6 billion in federal money to support cratering election budgets has yet to be voted on by the U.S. Senate.

Academics and experts said the $400 million allocated is too little and its distribution too slow. In swing states, cash and resources are only now trickling down to the locals responsible for running elections.

As a result, expensive equipment that could speed tabulating votes, open absentee envelopes or check voter signatures remain out of reach for many.

The mailing costs to deal with increased absentee voting are likely to add up to tens of millions of dollars, according to figures compiled by the Brennan Center for Justice, a New York think tank.

An additional $140 million would be required to replace poll workers who dropped out citing COVID-19 risks and pay raises to keep workers who didn’t. Then there will be staffing to count the extra ballots, extra training to replace poll workers who fall ill and gallons of hand sanitizer for polling stations.

Election officials are too often "at the bottom of the food chain when it comes to resources," said former Michigan director of elections Christopher Thomas, a fellow with the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think tank.

Expecting massive turnout in November, they will need every dollar. "Even in the best of times, the system would struggle to process this many votes on Election Day," he said. “Can they get it done? That’s the big question."

Not every state will need to offset the threat of COVID-19 with large-scale, multimillion-dollar purchases, but all face unexpected, budget-sapping costs.

Paulding County, Georgia expects to receive $8,000 from the state, but that will not even cover the almost $10,000 the supervisor of elections shelled out for mail-in ballot drop boxes. In Greene County, Missouri, the bill for sneeze guards topped $46,000. Lycoming County, Pennsylvania, bought an $11,000, 245-pound high-speed letter opener to handle mail-in ballots.