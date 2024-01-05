How Trump and Biden could blow it in 2024

One of Playbook Deep Dive’s most popular shows last year was getting into the weeds of presidential politics with Jonathan Martin, POLITICO’s Politics Bureau Chief.

With the Iowa caucuses 10 days away, we decided to bring JMart back and nerd out on everything you need to know about 2024:

Is there a chance Trump could stumble in Iowa or New Hampshire?

What happened to the DeSantis campaign?

Why is it that everyone underestimated Nikki Haley?

Would Trump be weaker in the primary if the legal system never came after him?

Why nobody of any political heft in the Democratic Party challenged Joe Biden.

The dire threat to Biden from third-party candidates in the fall.

Why Benjamin Netanyahu and John Roberts may be the most important people affecting the 2024 election.

And a whole lot more.

Don’t miss this wide-ranging, deep and hilarious conversation between Playbook co-author Ryan Lizza and Politics Bureau Chief Jonathan Martin.

