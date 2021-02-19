Trump and Biden news - live: Fauci says ex-president ‘did terrible things’ as US rejoins Paris climate pact

Tom Embury-Dennis and Joe Sommerlad
Donald Trump reportedly fears he will face lawsuits for the rest of his life following four years in the White House in which he promoted countless false claims and conspiracies.

Once potential claimant is MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who has previously indicated he could sue after the former president baselessly suggested he was responsible for the death of a staffer.

Another is Dominion, a previously obscure voting systems company that became the centre of international headlines when Mr Trump and associates falsely claimed it had been involved in rigging his election defeat.

Meanwhile, New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised more than $1 million within four hours for Texans struggling to survive in the face of a devastating cold snap that has caused water shortages and power failures in the state.

“Totally blown away,” AOC tweeted of the online effort late last night.

