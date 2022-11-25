Trump’s Big Lie charade is over. Politicians who helped him, meet the special counsel

What goes around





I said many months ago that all the Republican senators and House members who voted not to certify the 2020 election and tried to swap electoral voters with fake ones should hire good defense attorneys. We all know it isn’t illegal to vote no on something. When you vote no and try to stop an official proceeding of the U.S. government based on a lie that lost every court hearing (60-plus) because of lack of proof, that is what is illegal: your intent.

Now, to these lawmakers: Meet Jack Smith, special counsel for the Justice Department. He will likely indict everyone involved, which includes many of you. He was not appointed just because of Donald Trump. He was appointed because a lot of these elected officials are still in office. The conspiracy, co-conspirators and planners have been found. Now we get to watch Trump throw all of you under the bus, thinking it will save him. But it won’t.

I must say, you deserve it. Thank God for the Constitution and the rule of law. Also, thanks to all the ethical and trustworthy government servants, elected and unelected Republicans, Democrats and independents who helped save America from dictatorship.

- Bill Moran, Platte City

Money over public





A recent Star guest commentary raised alarm about billionaire Peter Theil’s spending in Senate races resulting in Josh Hawley and J.D. Vance winning seats for Missouri and Ohio. (Nov. 20, 20A, “Don’t let the billionaires run our government”) It decried the influence of big-money individuals in public elections.

Curiously, however, it didn’t mention (former) billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s massive spending mostly on behalf of Democratic candidates, including President Joe Biden, not to mention other billionaires’ spending on Democrats.

I do not disagree: Big money in politics is not ideal. However, if the complaint is only with regard to spending in support of one party, it smells very much like another complaint about outcomes rather than spending itself.

It begs the question: How much longer is our public discourse going to be obsessed with “team”-based (as in red versus blue) politics? It doesn’t seem to be doing us (the American public, the only team I want to be on) any good.

- Charlie Hutchison, Kansas City

Spell it out





It was no surprise that both of Kansas’ senators voted against the Respect for Marriage Act. (Nov. 18, 1A, “Blunt backs same-sex marriage bill; Hawley opposes”) However, Sen. Jerry Moran’s response is somewhat vague.

He wanted “greater protections for religious freedoms before I will support the legislation.” Since Congress already passed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, it would be nice for Moran to explain exactly what protections he thinks are missing rather than being vague, which seems to be his normal response.

- Susan Tozier, Olathe

Get a team first

It speaks volumes that in Royals CEO John Sherman’s rather lengthy letter about a new downtown baseball stadium, he fails to mention any specifics about what renovations to Kauffman Stadium would be required. Notable also is that he writes of the “renovations required at The K” not as necessary for the maintenance and safety of the structure itself, but rather “to achieve our objectives”, whatever those might be.

I can’t help but think this is fundamentally about making money for the owners at the expense of taxpayers. If only Mr. Sherman had as much motivation to improve the Royals as a team as he has for a downtown stadium. A losing team is still a losing team, regardless of the stadium where it plays.

- John A. Christiansen, Kansas City

Missed opportunity?

Why did Kansas City not join 2012’s Missouri Proposition A, which secured St. Louis the ability to run its own police department? I don’t recall a public vote or any public forums where this matter was debated.

- Rhonda Holman, Kansas City