Trump Biographer Mocks Donald Trump's Money Situation With A Brutal Reminder

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on Tuesday reminded CNN viewers of Donald Trump’s boast in 2015 that he was worth more than $10 billion.

Following reports that Trump’s PACs spent around $50 million on Trump’s legal fees in 2023 alone, anchor Anderson Cooper asked Johnston if the four-times-indicted Trump could afford those bills if he wasn’t running for president.

“Anderson, you hit the nail right on the head there,” replied Johnston, who wrote “The Making Of Donald Trump” biography in 2016 and “The Big Cheat : How Donald Trump Fleeced America and Enriched Himself and His Family” in 2022.

“Remember Donald used to tell us he was worth $10 billion? He should be rolling in money if that’s the case. And evidently, he has to depend on begging for money from people,” he added.

Reuters on Tuesday reported that hotelier Robert Bigelow had given Trump $1 million to cover legal fees. Bigelow has also promised another $20 million for the Republican front-runner’s 2024 campaign.

“If you have $10 billion, this wouldn’t be a big deal,” said Johnston. “But if you don’t have $10 billion and you just claim it, that’s a whole other story.”

Trump was last week ordered to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defamation, adding to the $5 million a jury ordered him to pay her last year after he was found liable for sexual abuse following her accusation that he’d raped her in the 1990s.

